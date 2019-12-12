The way the story goes, Jeff Bezos was both bold and flippant, which seems to suit commerce behemoth Amazon, which unabashedly steamrolls all of the brick-and-mortar (not to mention workplace safety customs or digital privacy) in its path. In 1994, well before he was the richest person in the world, Bezos was casually flipping through a dictionary looking for a name for the company he thought would grow immensely, and made it about halfway through the A’s before he settled on Amazon – the world’s largest river.
The so-called Amazon Effect is unavoidable. According to an analysis by eMarketer, Amazon now accounts for 43 cents of every dollar spent online in the U.S. A trend of bankruptcies among major national chains – like Sears, Payless, Toys R Us and Mattress Firm – that began in 2017 became known as the “retail apocalypse.”
Even as Big Box stores have suffered, local commerce has persisted. Borders, a victim of the Amazon Effect, closed in 2011, locally owned Old Capitol Books in Monterey and Downtown Book and Sound in Salinas have opened since then; River House Books in Carmel was sold to local owners in 2018. “People really still want a human connection,” says Trish Sullivan, who opened Downtown Book and Sound in January.
Indeed, sacrificing convenience for connection – and, often, quality – is well worth it. There’s something quaint but also human about commerce conducted between people rather than machines.
The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership works on behind-the-scenes infrastructure to help local businesses succeed, with an eye on things like transportation and workforce housing. Their focus is not on the customer-facing side of things, but when I speak to MBEP President/CEO Kate Roberts, she’s on her way to shop for holiday gifts for her staff at the Watsonville holiday factory sale, featuring locally made goods.
“There’s the convenience factor of Amazon, where you can find a billion products, and balancing that with the importance of supporting our local economy,” Roberts says. “If we just had Amazon, it would not be a pretty picture. We need jobs, and we need jobs here locally.”
She’s talking not just about keeping dollars in the local economy – business owners who live here reinvest here – but about tackling some grander, global challenges. Like the climate crisis and how it corresponds to shipping.
“It’s a big esoteric issue, but it’s important to our economy,” Roberts says. “Some of these bigger issues, it feels like I can’t control it, or I can’t do anything to help. Yes, you can: You can shop local.”
