Sometimes, the best gift isn’t one that would be found at a gift shop or identified by a search engine when you type in “present.” Sometimes, a great gift is a little more off the beaten path – custom designed for its recipient. We get it, gifts like this take a little more time. But hopefully some of the ideas below will get your DIY juices flowing. -Tajha Chappellet-Lanier

For The Future Rockstar

Private guitar lessons to catapult their dreams of stardom; $140/month

The Monterey Music Store | 419 Alvarado St., Monterey 372-5893, themontereymusicstore@gmail.com

For The Curious Crafter

Knitting or sewing lessons for the adult beginner; $40-$90

Slowfiber | 517A Hartnell St., Monterey 901-3168, slowfiber.com

For The Green Thumb

Mix and match a fun houseplant with a cool, colorful pot; prices vary

Dirty Girl Plant Co. | 1098 Del Monte Ave., Monterey 747-1101, dirtygirlplantco.com

For The Maker

Connect with human history during a four-hour blacksmithing workshop; $230

Hacienda | 7180 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel 293-8133, haciendacv.store

For The Group Gift

Buy dried aromatic herbs to make your own potpourri jars; prices vary

Monterey Bay Herb Company | 241 Walker St., Watsonville 722-3400, herbco.com

For The Practical Artist

Tuition for a ceramics class – access to a wheel, kiln and glazes; must apply as a student, $46 enrollment fee

Monterey Peninsula College | 980 Fremont St., Monterey 646-4000, mpc.edu

