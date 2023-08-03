It would be rather difficult for an arcade stocked with the beeping, buzzing, flashing classics from the 1980s to open quietly – especially one fronting the busy sidewalks of Alvarado Street in downtown Monterey. But that’s what Meg and Shawn Livernoche did last month, when they flipped the switches on Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and other favorites.
High Scores Arcade is the couple’s second location, with the original still going strong after a decade in Alameda. Really, however, it’s their fourth venue: An arcade they opened in Hayward was lost to the pandemic and the original High Scores was located in Burlington, New Jersey, in 2010, although it was short-lived.
Shawn, a middle school teacher at the time, and Meg, who worked in the corporate world as a project manager, share a love for ’80s arcade games and began collecting after college. By 2010, they were almost crowded out of their apartment by the machines and decided to set up a weekend arcade. By the time they moved family, dogs and games across the country to the Bay Area two years later, their collection had grown to 70.
Now they own, service and operate 170 – they credit hard work and a bit of a hoarding problem, but also a passion for preserving games from the arcade heyday. Frogger, Centipede, Galaga, Mortal Kombat and others rotate through the two locations, with more than 40 available in each at any one time. The model is an hourly or daily fee, with all machines set to free play.
The Livernoches expect the Monterey arcade to open on a regular schedule by the middle of August.
Weekly: What led you to Monterey?
Meg Livernoche: We lost our second location [in Hayward] during Covid. We spent the last couple of years getting to know the area and seeing if we could find a fit – a community we wanted to be a part of. We love Monterey. It’s a beautiful place.
Why focus on the classic games?
Meg: My husband and I were collectors before we were business people. We lined the walls of our one-bedroom apartment with arcade games. We were digging them out of people’s basements. It’s kinda like tattoos – once you get one…
The classics are better games. They laid the foundation, and they are a lot of fun. You can play in a communal space. That’s what we like – it brings people together. The ’80s were an optimistic time. That optimism, that positivity. We get to see people at their happiest.
Shawn Livernoche: Young people may not have played them in the ’80s, but they can touch that magic. You’re going into different worlds, playing different characters. All the games are very different. It’s the experience, the art. I love modern games, but you are playing through the imagination of another person. Donkey Kong – you have to participate; you have to imagine the jungle. Back in the ’80s, you were a co-creator.
Do you have a favorite?
Meg: For me personally it’s the 1983 Atari Star Wars. You get to shoot down Tie Fighters. My husband would say Tron.
Why Tron?
Shawn: It’s not the one I’m best at, but when you walk up to the game with all its neon glow, Tron encapsulates the futuristic vision they tried to put into games. It allows me to go back to how exciting the technology of that time was. Look at our world now. Take me back to the ’80s. You can deal with all that other stuff when you walk out our door.
Meg: They stood the test of time.
What attracted you to collecting decades-old arcade games?
Meg: In a digital world, things are becoming more temporary. We like the staying power – and I think it’s important to preserve some of that. And to see people’s reactions, its a thrill for us.
So why start a business?
Meg: We ran out of space in our apartment. We found a building for sale in New Jersey with a commercial space on the ground floor and we could live upstairs.
Shawn: We make our living off it, but the preservation aspect – saving the games – is important to us. The free play model, the result of that is great. Kids have the liberty to play different games, to find their favorite. It’s the experience.
You mentioned you are from New Jersey, so I must ask: Which exit?
Meg: Eight. Now we have to say the 5, the 101. You name your highways differently.
