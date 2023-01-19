Born in Poland, Monika Spruch got started in local beauty pageants, and in 1999 she won the Model of the Year contest, Poland edition. That sent her to runways in Warsaw, Berlin and London. Spruch earned the Mademoiselle Mannequin Elite Club Award twice before moving to Los Angeles.
“I felt that I achieved quite a lot in Poland and I was ready for the next step,” she says.
While in L.A., she pursued acting. Between 2003 and 2005 she performed the role of a recurring science division crewmember on the last three seasons of Star Trek: Enterprise, and worked as one of the stand-ins for Jolene Blalock.
Spruch moved to Carmel in 2015 and started to work in local spas. She describes Monterey County as “such a beautiful and peaceful area.” Thanks to her work in the beauty industry, she found time to pursue another childhood dream. She started to take singing classes and soon was good enough to take part in competitions. Spruch honed her voice at workshops, including Angels Vocal Art at CSU Los Angeles, Manhattan Opera Studio in New York City and Bel Canto in Tuscany.
In 2019, she launched Catwalk Opera, in collaboration with eLab Communications, a local company run by her fiancé, Will Elkadi. The project combines Spruch’s runway skills and her singing talents in one unique show. So far, Spruch has been featured at local events, such as the Big Sur Fashion Show in 2019 and the Dusk Show by composer Mark Governor, also in 2019, as well as in several shows in Italy. “There are not too many fashion models who are trained soprano singers,” she says.
Weekly: Which dream was first, modeling or singing?
Spruch: Modeling was first. I started in beauty pageants and then I was hired by a big jeans company. My pictures were in stores all over Poland, and that’s how my adventure with modeling started. But I’ve always wanted to sing. I remember a crystal mirror in my house and grandmother’s wardrobe. As a 5-year-old I would put on her clothes, her fox fur and her pearls. I guess I’ve always wanted to be an operatic diva, since I was a child singing to a mirror.
When did singing take over?
After I moved to Los Angeles. I started with pop and American classics like Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. My father was a big fan of American culture. At first, I wasn’t sure if opera was possible for me. I found great teachers and I started practicing. Then I started to go to vocal competitions, with good success. It turns out it was possible for me to do that. I continued with vocal competitions for opera singers. I had worked with Roger Malouf, an assistant conductor with the Met [Metropolitan Opera], Maestro Giovanni Reggioli and Beatrice Benzi, a collaborative pianist at the prestigious La Scala in Milan. It’s been only a few years since I started, but it’s getting better and better.
Tell us about how Catwalk Opera was born.
It was a collaborative idea. In 2019 I was involved in the Dusk show locally and I shared my idea with Mark Governor, who is a movie music composer, for example for The Hobbit. He thought it was really good. I basically combine my experience as a fashion model and operatic skills. Catwalk Opera is basically a fashion show, but then, all of the sudden, I start to sing. I’m open to work with any designers, and the show can work as an opener or a closing to many events.
What kind of repertoire do you sing?
I adjust to each event. One of popular choices is the diva song from the 1997 movie The Fifth Element, which is really Il Dolce Suono by composer Eric Serra. It’s very popular among fashion designers. I have several versions of “Ave Maria” which I sang at the opening of the Big Sur Fashion Show. I work with a pianist or with a DJ. I sing in seven different languages. Sometimes I mix modern music with a touch of opera.
How do you like it in Carmel?
It’s different from L.A. Because there are less people, I can really concentrate on my craft. Community involvement is important for me. I respect local businesses and I always think about how I can give back to this community. My fiancé is running WhatsUpMonterey and SeeCarmel, which are local guides, and we are thinking about starting fashion shows. We have big plans for this community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.