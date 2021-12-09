Faith and running are the two most important things for Isaac Gensel, a sophomore cross-country runner for Hartnell College.
He earned his associate’s degree in general studies last spring and he wasn’t thinking of running for the Panthers this fall, but his teammates and the year of eligibility extension college athletes received due to Covid-19 motivated him to come back. “I had some unfinished business with cross-country,” Gensel says.
He placed 24th in the 2019 California Community College Athletic Association championship during his freshman year. Then the track and field season was canceled in 2020, denying him the opportunity to improve on that finish. “I definitely wanted to do something that counts before I end up leaving,” he explains.
Changing his mind paid off. Gensel took silver in the 2021 CCCAA championship on Nov. 20. The cross-country team placed third, the best outcome the Panthers have had in program history since 1992 when the team came in fourth.
Gensel became interested in running because his dad reminisced about his cross-country and track experiences in high school. Growing up, he also spent time with his uncle Greg Gensel, who was a cross-country and track coach at Utah State University. Gensel, a Monterey native, ran for Monterey High School. “I wasn’t even that good my freshman year, to be honest, but it was a lot of fun,” he recalls.
While in high school, Gensel met Adam Alnazer, a sophomore runner (who also ran for Hartnell and later for Western Oregon University). “Every summer we’ll run together and hang out,” Gensel says. “I’m kinda low-key, following his path.”
Now that Gensel is done with college and the running season is over he’s planning to focus on his faith – a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he’s now planning to fulfill his two-year mission. Gensel spoke with the Weekly about his college athlete experience.
Weekly: In two years, and facing a pandemic between both championships, you improved from 24th to second in the state. How did you do that?
Gensel: Right in the middle of our track season my freshman year, me and one other guy, Frankie [Maciel], one of our top seven guys – we trained together for the most part throughout the pandemic, meeting up at whatever track we could find open and doing workouts and running together. Every week Coach Z [Chris Zepeda] was giving us a training plan.
It’s kind of like making sure that we were deciding to actually train hard, and we got into pretty good shape. We were able to go to some open meets by ourselves without a coach, which is kind of rough – dragging ourselves and paying for ourselves. It definitely took a lot of toughness and determination coming from our end as athletes, as well as from our coaches.
What do you think when you’re running the last mile of a race?
Most of the time the thoughts can revolve around “the faster you can get to the finish line, the faster you don’t have to be in pain.” During cross-country, it’s “how’s the team doing?” “Am I putting in enough effort that I can make sure our team is doing good?” I’m making sure that everything’s good and making sure that I don’t slow down.
You mentioned you weren’t as invested in running when you were in high school, but that changed in college. What did you learn that helped you become a better athlete?
Consistency, and listening to your body. If you don’t feel good, it’s totally fine to take an easy day.
Do you have any rituals before you run a race?
Not really. I try not to be superstitious or anything like that, just because if I do that, then I might mentally have a bad race.
Why did you decide to go to a two-year college instead of a four-year school?
I had a couple of offers from private schools, but they were too expensive and I wasn’t really sure how I [would] handle that, being away from home. Seeing Adam and a couple other people in the area and what they were able to do going to Hartnell – [I thought] I would be able to get a little bit more experienced at running before I went into the NCAA to compete at a higher level. And I trusted Coach Z a lot and knew that we were going to have a pretty good team.
