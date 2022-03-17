Andi Elder, 58, was born in Austin, Texas. Early on she was diagnosed with ADHD and learning disabilities. Her mother remarried and Elder was adopted out to another family. Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia is her cousin; Elder used to change his diapers, she says.
Before she turned 6, the family moved to California and Elder grew up mainly in Morgan Hill. She moved to L.A. on her own before she was 20, pretending she was older. Soon, she became a mother and worked in the hospitality industry, waiting tables and working banquets. “I made good money this way,” she says.
Around that time, a girlfriend from work invited Elder and her son to live with her in Big Sur. The arrangement didn’t work out, but that’s how Elder discovered the area. Part of Calvary Monterey and an oblate at the New Camaldoli Hermitage in Big Sur, Elder started to work in retail, going to school at the same time. She obtained credentials from the state to teach cranial therapy and massage, along with a 2001 business degree.
She established her private practice in 1996, while working part time (for two decades) at a local spa. But in 2015 Elder found herself injured, then unable to cover rent, then sleeping in her truck. After a few rough years, she has been housed again since September 2020, but is not sure about the future. She struggles with neuropathy, nerve damage, carpal tunnel syndrome, bulging discs, heart disease, primary Addison’s, hipomagnesemia, severe osteoporosis and arthritis, among other conditions.
Elder is one of the women portrayed by a group of local artists, who brought the subject of local female homelessness to the Monterey Museum of Art, in an exhibit on display through April 23. That’s how the Weekly met her.
Weekly: It seems that you have this special connection to Big Sur?
Elder: Finding Big Sur was feeling like the mother was calling me. It started with me taking a dance class… but since then my life has changed forever. It will never be the same. I love dancing; to be close to the Earth. I can’t do that anymore.
What do you think made you homeless?
I was very naive. I didn’t have health insurance. I did everything; I was the spa girl, at first hired as a massage technician. Doing that job is very difficult, anyway. We did many different spa treatments and I was the cranial osteopathy guru. And then one day I was accidentally hit by a guest. It was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I already had back, arm and neck problems. I was asked to stay and finish my shift.
What should have happened instead?
I think that if I had proper treatment, I would not have ended up like this. Not for the first time, I went back to work too soon. And then I discovered, I’m not able to make a living. That was never my plan. So I went on sabbatical, cut my hours, started working at galleries, sold wine for a bit.
I assume one doesn’t accept homelessness overnight.
I stayed at my friend’s house, a motel, then my truck. I was house-sitting, then paying for hotel rooms from temporary workers compensation. Then the truck with the camper was my home, most of the time. I was trying to get disability while in terrible pain, and constant pain affects you.
Finally, I learned about Medi-Cal and I was so grateful. People need to know about these things.
Who assists you now?
Monterey County Department of Social Services, California State Independent Living Council (SILC) and Gathering for Women. I have my Social Security disability. I finally called Congressman [Jimmy] Panetta and he helped me with that. SILC helped me to get this apartment, covering first and last rent of the year plus deposit.
What is lacking?
The programs are short-staffed. There are more than 400 homeless women out there [locally]. They don’t know who to call. I got housing because I’m high-risk. But now there’s a rent increase and I need help, because I can’t even write at the moment.
What’s your message to the community?
There is a need for more collaboration to help homeless, disabled and aging [populations]. They need to start working together because it’s not working. I want federal, state and county nonprofits to start uniting.
