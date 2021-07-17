For 68 weeks, Tim Bennett, a local musician, has played his piano, and sometimes his guitar, every Thursday morning from his home in Marina to entertain himself and his online audience with a simple game called “Name That Quarantune!” Bennett has played over 650 different songs, from rock to country with some sprinklings of classical music, and viewers guess what song he is playing. Some songs are easy to identify, but others, heard on just one instrument, can confuse his audience.
For 40 years, Bennett has lived on the Monterey Peninsula and played the piano at different churches throughout Monterey County, including San Carlos Cathedral in Monterey and St. Jude Catholic Parish in Marina and at both Catholic and protestant services at the Naval Postgraduate School. He was also a member of a local Cat Stevens tribute band.
He started playing piano at age six and was a natural at the instrument. During his high school years, a music teacher kept motivating him. “I could just sit down and if I knew how to, if I knew how a song went, I could just play it by ear,” he says.
These days, Bennett is also a piano teacher himself. When shelter-in-place started he went from 20 students to less than 10, and his church performances stopped for six months. With the extra time, he started his “Quarantune” game.
He was originally planning to do it for a couple of weeks, but his friends loved it and people got involved in sending him answers. “The next thing you know, I’m doing it week in and week out, week in and week out,” he says.
But now, amid reopening and his own return to work as a teacher and church musician, he is going to pull the plug. Bennett spoke with the Weekly about his “Quarantune” journey.
Weekly: You have played over 650 songs. Which one has been the most difficult to guess?
Bennett: The one I did that just nobody got was called “Wondering,” that James Taylor recorded. That was a tough one. I did “The Morning After,” a song from The Poseidon Adventure movie. It was a hit on the radio, though. I only do ones that people would have heard during their life.
Who is your favorite musician?
I don’t know that I have a favorite. I always like the piano players though: Elton John, Billy Joel, Barry Manilow.
You also play other instruments. Why did you stick with piano, that you started in childhood?
I love it. Just love it. The other kids would be out playing ball and I’d be inside playing the piano.
What have you learned from music that you’ve used in your everyday life?
It’s all about perseverance. If you want to learn how to play an instrument, whatever it is, you have to want to do it. You can do anything you want. But you have to put in the time and the work and the effort.
It’s very clear that being a pianist is a very important part of who you are. Besides music, do you have any other interests?
I’m a car guy. I’ve always liked cars, and I always have a nice car to drive and usually a convertible. I have a Jaguar XKR, which is a beautiful convertible with 510 horsepower, so it’s ridiculously fast. That’s one of my crutches [laughing]: I always have to have a nice car to drive.
I don’t know much about cars; what’s special about the Jaguar XKR?
I’ve had a lot of crazy cars. I had a Dodge Viper. I had a couple of Maseratis. In my lifetime, I’ve had 75 cars. When I was a kid, I would bike to broken down cars, pick them up and sell them for a profit. That was a little hobby, you know? Plus, it kept me around cars. I have a photo album of every car I ever had.
Piano player and a love for fast cars seems like an odd pairing.
I know what you’re thinking, you’re seeing this guy sitting at a grand piano with a tuxedo, and then he gets out into a big race car. But then you have all the great rock and roll stuff that happened and a lot of car songs. The Beach Boys, forever writing about cars and Woodies and the 409, and all this kind of stuff; the Beach Boys, and Jan and Dean wrote “Dead Man’s Curve.”
Lots of rock ‘n’ roll that we played when we were kids was about cars. So there is a little bit of a marriage there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.