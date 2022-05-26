Jeanne Porter is a Marina resident with a serious thing for plants. Her garden is full, front yard and backyard, with 15 different species. “I’m running out of space,” she admits.
Yet she has tried to cultivate beefsteak tomatoes for almost 40 years – unsuccessfully. “[It is] one of my great frustrations in gardening, and I get teased mercilessly, but lovingly,” Porter says. As a result, she made the decision to stop growing tomatoes. But she caves in when she sees the plants at the store. “I apologize to the tomato plant when I buy it,” she says: “I know I’m going to kill you but I have to try again this year.”
Porter doesn’t have trouble with other plants. She typically spends some $200 on spring-blooming annuals – enough for up to 40 seedlings such as petunias, snapdragons, pansies and bacopas.
Nurturing comes naturally to Porter. She managed a childcare center and she spent a career encouraging children to explore and expand their skills. She had a day where the word no wasn’t allowed. “Children hear ‘no’ way too much and they need to hear ‘yes,’” she says, adding that complimenting kids while they are doing their tasks and helping with homework are the best ways to help students thrive.
Porter spent her Iowa childhood savoring the tomato: “If you take it fresh off the vine and take a bite, the juice is going to drip off your elbow.”
The 78-year-old says her love for plants is genetic – her mother was an avid gardener – and she remembers the beautiful harvest season in her home state. Porter says gardening is about working with the circumstances, including weather and the type of soil in the yard to make each plant “a happy critter.”
Weekly: Do you think you need a plants anonymous group?
Porter: I need an intervention. I just love plants. I love buying plants. I love creating a vignette within a pod or within a garden. I get so excited by the beauty of plants so if I’m in a store with plants, I’m in trouble.
You haven’t successfully grown tomatoes. Why keep trying?
I don’t take failure easily. I have a brain that loves to problem solve and figure stuff out. And I just keep thinking, I just haven’t solved that problem – which is why my handyman and I decided to build this little hothouse because they need heat, right? I looked in there the other day, it was 120 degrees and I thought if I got tomatoes, they’re gonna be pretty cooked tomatoes. So I left it open overnight to capture the rain and it was 80 degrees in there this morning when it’s 60 degrees outside. I need to learn how to moderate the temperature so that it’s hot enough to let the tomatoes think that they’re in the environment that they prefer, but not so hot that I’m cooking them.
Did you share your gardening interest with your kids?
They will always have half-dead African violets at the grocery store. I’d buy one of these and I’d put it in the middle of the kitchen table and I would tell the children, “We’re going to try and resurrect this plant. We have to speak kindly – to quote my dad, ‘If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all’ – because we don’t want to kill this plant.” I don’t know how much they bought it, but we saved quite a few African violets.
You also used to work with children. Is there anything you learned from them that you use in your garden?
I think it would be more vice-versa [applying lessons from the garden to education]. Patience, how things develop in children in their own time. We never stop developing. This is what we have to remember as adults: We’re not as obviously developing as we are at 3 or 4, but we are still developing new skills, I hope, all the time – new attitudes, the willingness to listen to others, to learn, all that kind of thing that children do so naturally.
The same thing is true when you plant anything. You’re expressing confidence in the future and hope for the future. I just planted a tree up on my hill. I will not see it reach maturity, but it will whether I’m here or not. I can leave that for the Earth – that’s my gift to the Earth. It’s going to make the climate a healthier place.
The same thing with children. You plant ideas in children and that leads to the next knowledge to the next knowledge. Everything is a progression and children are natural and such passionate learners. One of my goals with teaching was to lead them to learn.
