Elaine Herrmann inspires others because she herself gets inspired.
Her college education started in French literature. Then she thought about archeology. But Herrmann found her real calling in the 1970s when she read that the nation was in dire need of nurses.
After completing a registered nurse program, Herrmann worked in six different local hospitals. While working, she obtained another degree – this time in public health – and started to serve as an educator. She prepared nursing assessment programs. She also hosted visits by students, taking them through the various departments of a hospital.
Herrmann was a producer and host of a twice-a-month television program for a local station, inviting local physicians and nonprofit, health-related organization spokespersons to be guests. More recently, she coordinated a five-person panel of health care employees who each presented information about their careers to a group of over 50 high school students.
This is kind of what Herrmann’s book, Ana’s Hospital Mystery Reveals a World of Hospital Careers, does. The book, directed toward children, was self-published in March 2023. Its goal is to show to children “how very interesting, even exciting,” employment in health care can be.
It is not the first time Herrmann has published a book. In 1999, she published a Civil War memoir, Yeoman in Farragut’s Fleet, based on a text she discovered in her basement.
Weekly: You found a Civil War diary in your basement?
Herrmann: Yes. I was very fortunate. It was a cupboard box – old women’s hats, Christmas wrapping paper from the ’40s, and a war diary. It took me a while to figure out it was a Civil War diary because I couldn’t read it at first. He was a 21-year-old yeoman who documented two-and-a-half years [1862-64] on the ship and wrote about the battle of New Orleans. I eventually transcribed the whole thing.
You mentioned that you feel fortunate that you grew up in Monterey. Why is that?
Because I grew up next to the Defense Language Institute and it was a multilingual community. Having these kids from all these countries and all languages represented was wonderful. Russians, Ukrainians, Greeks, Hungarians – I always thought those bilingual kids are so fortunate. They have twice as many books, twice as many films. Then I saw how important being bilingual is for hospital jobs.
Let’s talk a bit about that.
When I started to work as a nurse, I saw how much value it is to have Spanish-speaking employees. Relying on a patient’s family for translation can lead to awkward situations. Someone from outside is needed, who doesn’t have a personal involvement. I remember one day I gave this older lady a blanket. She didn’t want it and seemed very troubled. Then she packed it when she was leaving the hospital and was confronted by another employee. And it was my fault because the woman thought the blanket was a gift.
Moving from French literature to nursing seems like quite a move.
My father was a physician. He certainly thought his life was busy and interesting. I remember him being gone so much at night, but I also used to go with him to the hospital as a kid. I was not afraid of the hospital as other children were.
How did you like the transition?
I was surprised by the multitude of jobs. It was not just nurses and physiotherapists, lab techs, X-ray techs, doctors – but also administrators, painters, mechanics – who keep the system going. I have so much respect for all those people. You don’t need to become a nurse and deal with blood and see wounds if you work in a hospital. There are so many opportunities.
And with this message in mind you wrote Ana.
I used the mystery format to more easily engage the reader to achieve my two-fold purpose: to introduce the reader to numerous health care career options and to reduce anxieties about hospitalization of self or a loved one. Ana is somebody who is concerned that her grandmother is going to a hospital, and she asks a lot of questions. That’s how she learns.
Who is the ideal reader of Ana?
I’m thinking about middle school children, not a senior in high school who is trying to figure out what to do next year. It’s about setting a child’s mind in a positive way. I figured that if I made it a mystery, a child would keep reading, see all those jobs in a hospital and maybe they would feel a desire to step in. They can volunteer or become a speech therapist. If I was starting over, I would become a speech therapist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.