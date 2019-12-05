Let’s start with the numbers: Anisa Etemadi has 36,000 followers on Instagram. Her ceramic vessels typically sell out within 15 minutes of a restock. Three-foot-long dreadlocks are piled atop her head while she throws mugs on her potter’s wheel. She spends 24 hours a day with her little black dog, a schnoodle appropriately named Shadow. A fresh 24 years old, the Persian American ceramicist living in Monterey began selling her work after exhausting all of her ceramics credits at Monterey Peninsula College. “I asked for my father’s blessing to quit school and pursue pottery full time, and he said ‘absolutely,’” she recalls.
Etemadi keeps her buyers piqued with a rich Instagram page featuring Q & A sessions with her patrons, stories of her process, teasers of upcoming sales, and videos of herself explaining the humbling reality of opening the kiln to find half of her vessels broken or unsellable. As a result of her 21st century marketing strategies, Etemadi has buyers from all over the world, including the Netherlands, Singapore and Japan, racing to snatch up her clay vessels. Between kiln firings at Peninsula Potters Co-op in Pacific Grove, throwing mugs on the pottery wheel in her garage, and answering her followers’ questions on Instagram, Etemadi sat down with the Weekly to talk about her busy but fulfilling life as a young entrepreneur, a not-so-starving artist, and an Instagram guru.
Weekly: What brought your family to the U.S.?
Etemadi: My dad got out of Iran one year before the Iranian revolution in 1977. My mom had to escape Iran in 1979 on a motorcycle to Pakistan where she was a refugee for two years. They had to run away because Iran became an Islamic republic, and my family is Bahá’í, so they were persecuted openly. My mom was 14 at the time. She never saw her father again, neither did my dad.
How did your heritage influence this career path?
Persians favor pottery. It’s the most desired form of art. I’d say 70 percent of Persian poems use pottery, clay, vases, mud as an analogy for other things. It’s so deeply rooted in our culture. I think my parents respect what I do because of our cultural ties to pottery. It was never a fight with them.
What did you go to school for?
I went to school for a distraction. I knew what I wanted to do, I just didn’t think I could. It sounds so cheesy, but when I took my first ceramics class as a freshman in high school, I just knew.
What was the defining moment when you decided to try selling your pottery?
My brother actually made a website for me because I was so scared to do it on my own. One day he called me and said “alright, I just bought your website for a year, it’s
madebyanisa.com. You need to start selling your work,” and I was like “oh shit, okay let’s do it.”
What is it like doing all your marketing from your smartphone?
It’s ridiculously easy to take a picture, post it, and reach 30,000 people. Depending on how well that post does, sometimes you can reach 70,000 accounts. The downside is that (Instagram) can choose when they want nobody to see your posts. But I often get messages from people saying they check my account every day for updates. That to me is baffling. I’m just this loner with her dog who’s making art, and so many people see me for more than that.
You bring Shadow with you everywhere, how does he get you through the work week?
He actually stresses me out. He has severe anxiety, so he needs something from me all the time. But he knows that when I step into the studio that it’s timeout for him. When I’ve been sitting on the wheel for four hours, working, taking him on a walk and getting to stretch my legs for 30 minutes is amazing. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t leave the house sometimes. He’s the reason why I get up early in the morning. He’s my everything.
On a deeper level, what does ceramics satisfy for you?
Creating something from start to finish is extremely important for your mental health. It’s kept me centered and grounded in a way that nothing else can. I sometimes cry just thinking about it. It just feels good. You spin something on the wheel – its geometry, its precision – you’re in control of it from start to finish. Being in control is really important to me, but not exerting that control on another person or your environment? That’s hard.
