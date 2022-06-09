It was a cute yellow labrador retriever that helped Pam Patterson find her “inner power” during a demanding training. Patterson is the manager of the Victim/Witness Unit of the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, a unit she has spent a career developing. The idea of adding a victim services dog, Namaste, came from attending a conference a few years ago. Now, Namaste joins crime victims when talking to prosecutors about what happened, or family members who are learning about the steps in prosecuting a murder.
The dog is just one of many additions Patterson has made to the DA’s Office in her 43 years there. She first arrived at age 19 for a secretarial job, then at 23 became the victim advocate. From there, she started writing grants, and transformed the unit from a one-person desk job to a 10-person department with satellite offices to reach victims of crime where they are.
This year, Patterson led the effort to install a memorial for victims of crime outside the Salinas courthouse, an image of a dove being released. For the past 23 years, Patterson has helped organize an event including the release of doves in memory of victims of crime. With the memorial in place, Patterson plans to retire this fall.
Weekly: It sounds like your experience meeting and training Namaste was really transformative.
Patterson: I was used to being the big kahuna in charge, then you throw me into this environment where I’m the only one who’s never given a command – I have never been corrected so much in my life. The third day of training, I broke down. The trainers said, “It’s going to be OK, it takes some time.”
I went from really not knowing how to handle her to learning that I really had to play the dominant role. Your feelings and emotions travel down that leash.
You don’t testify in court, but you and members of your team support victims. What does that entail?
It cannot look in any way like I am coaching or guiding them, but to be up there with them while they’re testifying, they say that brings the comfort they need. Our role is really to be there as emotional support.
When attorneys are explaining criminal justice hearings, I am there. When it’s too much, I suggest that maybe we need to take a break. A lot of times attorneys will not come down to the level of a victim. They’ll say, “a case has been continued,” but [the victim] doesn’t understand what that is. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten bolder – sometimes I’ll text [a prosecutor] and say, “Hey, we can’t hear.” We are your advocate and we are here to guide you through this system.
Do most victims you work with feel like justice was done?
For some, you can never undo the damage that was done; they are never going to be whole. Then there are those who feel the DA let them down. And you have victims who never wanted the case prosecuted at all. In domestic violence cases, I will always tell them: We are not here to break up your relationship, we are here to stop the violence.
What’s next for you as you prepare to retire in October?
Here I am, almost 43 years later. I am going to retire and I’m going to figure out who I am – I don’t know.
I raised two daughters, and I have six grandchildren, and one more on the way. I’m on my own now. My husband, a former Salinas cop, died seven years ago from lung cancer. [Since then] I didn’t want to just go home and be alone. I’m figuring out, what was my life going to be?
Partly I’ve been waiting to make sure [District Attorney] Jeannine [Pacioni] got through this election, I am a 100-percent Jeannine supporter. [Pacioni was re-elected on June 7 after running uncontested.]
How do you keep the details of horrific crimes from crushing you?
I have helped with murder and rape and carjacking – that’s been my life on a daily basis. I think it’s us supporting each other, and it’s making sure you have a life outside of this office. I love gardening and decorating. I also had a husband who knew what was going on – he was right there at the scene.
I have always just felt like it’s a calling. I am here to do god’s good deeds every day.
What’s happening in your garden right now?
I’m kind of lazy. I really like succulents. I have a tomato plant, basil. My main thing is I’m fighting gophers.
