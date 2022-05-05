Steven Pifer was the third U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, serving from 1998 to 2000. A senior fellow at the Brookings Institution’s Center on the U.S. and Europe and the director of Brookings’ Arms Control Initiative, Pifer also acted as senior adviser with the Center for Strategic & International Studies in Washington, D.C. Most recently, he was a guest speaker at the World Affairs Council of the Monterey Bay Area, delivering his perspective on the current situation in Eastern Europe in the context of the Russian war on Ukraine.
Pifer painted a gloomy vision, not only of Vladimir Putin’s Russia but also for Russia itself – more and more isolated, ruled by a small clique of men. He recalled the worsening economic situation in Russia since 2008, growing legal repressions and the apparent lack of genuine will on the part of Russian soldiers who are taking part in the attack on Ukraine. “If they were defending Russia, they would probably fight,” Pifer said, but they don’t want to attack a neighboring country where many Russians have families and friends.
After serving in Warsaw, London and Moscow, Pifer worked as an adviser on the U.S. delegation to the negotiations on intermediate-range nuclear forces in Geneva. From 2001 to 2004, he was deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, with responsibility for Russia and Ukraine.
Weekly: What made you join the foreign service?
Pifer: I was always interested in public service. Then, in my sophomore year, I went to Germany and I knew I wanted to travel and live abroad. In the political science program at Stanford (where Pifer earned a B.A. in economics in 1976), we studied arms control. We did simulations of arms control negotiation; I remember I was leading “the Soviet” delegation.
What was your first assignment?
Warsaw, Poland. It wasn’t easy in 1978. I started as an administrative officer, and later moved to the politics section.
Ukraine is the number-one subject these days. What can we do to prevent the next 20 years of a bloody proxy war between East and West that will destroy the population?
That’s the question. I think we have to arm Ukraine. If Ukraine wouldn’t want to fight, it would be immoral to give them weapons. But they say, “We want to fight. Give it to us.” Modernizing the Ukrainian Army so it can defend itself and prevent the Russians from [attacking] again would be the goal.
Going back in time, do you think expanding NATO was too careless?
It wasn’t always obvious how Russia would react. I remember [Bill] Clinton and [Boris] Yeltsin working very closely on that. Clinton would be updating Yeltsin on each step, and Yeltsin knew about the expansion plan.
The West seemed so appalled by the Russian attack on Ukraine. But Russia attacked Ukraine in 2014 and it attacked Georgia in 2008.
Yes, in retrospect I think that the West should have responded more harshly as a reaction to the annexation of Crimea and the situation in Donbas. With Georgia, it’s more complicated. Let’s remember that immediately before, [Georgian President Mikheil] Saakashvili sent troops into [the rebellious province] of South Ossetia.
Do you think that pursuing the E.U. membership without joining NATO would be an option for Ukraine?
Yes, that would be a good option, but Russia wouldn’t let it. Remember that Crimea was annexed after Ukrainian people rebelled when [former Ukrainian president Viktor] Yanukovych refused to sign an E.U. association agreement.
Question from my nephew and the Uber driver who drove me here: Why can’t we just send a special unit to assassinate Putin?
While I think that Russia would be better off without Putin, both the U.S and Russia are nuclear powers. Assassinating Putin would mean making a decision that we are ready for war. And the world would look very different after the nuclear war.
What do you do in your spare time when you are not worrying about arms control?
I hike a lot. My grand achievement of recent years is climbing Kilimanjaro with my friends, a bunch of men in their 60s.
