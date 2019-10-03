Chris Lopez says he began learning at an early age that the best way to understand people is to keep your door open. He learned that from his dad, who always propped open the door of his King City car dealership office and had a pot of coffee brewing. “Everything blew into his office, people, their problems, the leaves,” Lopez says.
Today, the 33-year-old takes that advice to heart as the supervisor representing District 3, the biggest in Monterey County. District 3 extends south all the way to the San Luis Obispo County line, and many of Lopez’s constituents rely on resources that are an hour’s drive away, or further. That includes Lopez’s office, which is located in Salinas; a crew recently broke ground on a new office in Greenfield, where Lopez lives, and which is in the middle of his district. TheWeekly caught up with Lopez before he packs up and moves his headquarters from Salinas to Greenfield.
Weekly: What’s your fondest childhood memory growing up in South County?
Lopez: Playing baseball. I played baseball from since I was a kid and into college at Claremont McKenna College. Playing baseball was a truly formative experience. I’ve always had a really tight group of friends because we had a traveling baseball team, that’s still around today. They were players from King City, Soledad, Gonzales and Greenfield.
Because we would travel, we had to raise money for our games. It was something like $1,200 per kid, so we’d wash cars every single day. Whatever we raised, we split. We’d do it from the morning until 3pm, because then it would get too windy. That wind, man – I loved playing on our turf.
What’s your favorite place to eat?
Oh, that’s really hard to say without making people angry.
What’s your favorite place to eat right now?
It changes. But right now, the two places are in Greenfield. El Rinconcito recently opened up and they are plating up some really awesome Mexican food. When I’m in a rush, I go right across the street to Las Fuentes. It’s a small group of women who make everything by hand.
What should people know about South County?
The story I try to share is that we have incredible people to meet and incredible places to see and visit. And it’s not that far away [from Salinas or the Peninsula]. I think of the Indians. I think of Arroyo Seco and the Pinnacles. I think of the incredible food.
Early on this year at some public session, a gentleman shared that he believed Carmel Valley Road was a one-way road. People forget that Greenfield is on the other side of that road. That really goes back to that old adage “the lettuce curtain,” in some ways. But we’re there. We’re real.
What do you think South County will look like in the future, particularly as ag tech expands?
I always say agriculture is our past, present and our future. How we get there is the big question because you have to think of ways to change and adapt but fit this unique, growing region. We’re lucky to have so many microclimates, which sets us apart in terms of technology from places like Iowa where it’s just monocultures of soybeans and corn. That limits other places for growth and expertise.
Citizens voted you in, but you’re in this unique region where a lot of constituents don’t or can’t vote. How do you represent them?
My father is an immigrant and he eventually ended up in Watsonville where he met a counselor, Mr. Sullivan, who my family owes so much to. He helped me apply for college, and he helped me get a full scholarship. It’s people like Mr. Sullivan where you realize some people just need an advocate who will fight for them. The reality is I have to represent everyone who is living and working in my community. If you’re contributing, I’m representing. It’s hard sometimes with the rhetoric we’re hearing, but I take my responsibilities seriously.
Where do you like to day-drink in your district?
There are so many great wineries. Before Paraiso closed, I really loved them. My must-sees right now are Scheid and Wrath; both are in such beautiful venues. The investments Schied has made, like bocce ball courts, are wonderful. I’ve been to many events there.
