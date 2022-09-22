If you happened to meet Tom Papa away from the stage and were unaware of his calling, you would never peg him as a comedian. A high school teacher, sure – he’s genial and thoughtful, with an ease about him that says anything but comic.
Yet Papa has been a standup star for more than two decades, with four (going on five) hour-long specials to his credit, a string of television appearances and more. He chuckles over the impression he makes, even in theaters.
“I put on a suit and tie and go on stage and I think I look like Spencer Tracy,” Papa says. “But then someone says ‘you look like a dad at a wedding.’”
His approach to comedy is relatable and knowing, as if he’s starting a friendly conversation that lasts until audience members realize they are nodding and laughing. Papa also brings a unique appeal to the stage, one that finds hope in the imperfections of our lives and times, without backing away from the damning realities.
There is a lot more to Papa than his standup routine, however. He has two books out, writes columns for The New Yorker, has appeared in several films (and just completed Ben Affleck’s as -yet-untitled drama, acting alongside Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Viola Davis and other stars) and television programs. He hosts the SiriusXM radio show What A Joke with Papa and Fortune, as well as the podcast Breaking Bread with Tom Papa.
Bread is something he is passionate about. He bakes at home and served as host of the Food Network series Baked.
There’s more. Let’s just say he’s a very productive man, onstage and off.
Weekly: You’re making us lazy sorts look bad.
Papa: There are all these different ways to communicate with people. It’s where I have my fun. It’s an ongoing conversation you have with everybody. They respond to you, you answer them. We’re all progressing – and none of us are doing that alone. We’re not stagnant. The one thing is, you’re always trying for the same reaction in comedy. With the books or the podcast you can go for a different reaction. I just really enjoy it.
Your standup routine seems more like a conversation than a setup and punch line.
It has jokes in there if you step back and look. That’s the art of it – it should seem like a conversation. It’s rooted. It feels real. I don’t believe in living in cynicism. This is our time. It’s not naive. You can still acknowledge what’s going on, but you don’t have to give up.
You’ve been at this 20 – more than 20 – years. Does it get harder?
It actually gets easier. In the beginning, you’re flailing around, you don’t know what you’re doing. At this stage you know what you want to talk about and can write it well. The key is always writing. You just have to do it. A lot of it is writing something you never use. The mistake is to be judgmental [of your writing] too early. You can come back to it. I never just throw it all out. You have to always be mining.
How have sites like YouTube changed comedy?
It has really pushed it. You have to write more. [Jay] Leno is famous for saying he’d never do a special because you’re giving away your act. It’s made comedians have to create more.
It’s pretty exciting. Nobody has to say “you’re good enough to do an album.” You can put it on YouTube, no audition necessary.
You often tell stories through the lens of family. Is it difficult to keep up with family on your schedule?
You do what you have to do and get back home as soon as possible. There’s a lot of business travel – or there was before the pandemic. They get back and have to go to the office for 10 hours. I come home and lounge around the house.
And bake bread.
I started baking bread as a hobby. Food Network caught wind of it and saw the potential for a show. It was really a fun show. You realize that the bakeries got a shot in the arm. Several of them I still have a relationship with. It’s a nice world. There are very few people who open a cupcake shop who are bad people. It was delicious and fun.
Why bread?
It’s so simple. I just need good bread and good butter. A lot of fans end up bringing stuff they made and leaving it backstage. I tell my wife I don’t eat any of it.
AN EVENING WITH TOM PAPA 8pm Friday, Sept. 23. Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado St., Monterey. $25-$55. 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.