Playing in the mud and making arts and crafts as a kid awakened Carlos Franco Villagomez’s interest in art. The texture of mud drew his curiosity toward sculpture.
Today, Villagomez is a prolific artist based in Greenfield and an art teacher at King City High School. He earned a bachelor’s of fine arts in film at the San Francisco Art Institute, but despite his educational focus on cinematography, he considers himself a Renaissance man: He makes sculptures, drawings, paintings, music, photography and film. “I love to do it all,” he says.
As a student, Villagomez thought of pursuing architecture and engineering but changed his mind when his high school art teacher, Dale Garman, encouraged him to develop his creative spark. “Passion for art is very complex,” Villagomez says. “It’s not simply saying, ‘I like art.’ As crazy as it sounds, I’m always in an art mode.”
He presented on Dec. 2 in Salinas at an event hosted by the group Safe Ag Safe Schools, honoring the 40-year anniversary of pesticide notifications. In addition to singing a few songs to the crowd, he presented a painting depicting a family wearing gas masks – in their living room – with scenes of bucolic Salinas Valley agriculture out the window. In introducing himself, he started two generations back, putting himself in context as a first-generation American, describing his family’s journey from Mexico.
Villagomez spoke with the Weekly about what’s behind his artistic vision.
Weekly: You produce art in different mediums. Which is your favorite?
Villagomez: My favorite medium has to be drawing and sculpture. I started with drawing as a little kid with just doodles and sketches. Drawing just came very naturally and I always feel at home with it.
And then sculpture is also my favorite because I love to bring things to life. I love to create things that are three-dimensional.
What fuels your creativity?
Creativity is fueled by experiences – and a connection with those experiences. When I create something, it’s stuff that I know, it’s not stuff I made up. It’s what I’m seeing, from my perspective. It’s what I’m feeling.
For example, the painting that I made for Safe Ag Schools is deeply connected to me. Growing up in the [Salinas] Valley, my family worked in the fields and may have been affected by these pesticides.
You say you live art every day. What does that mean?
I’m admiring everything around me. I’m teaching art so I have to think about art. I have to create my lessons revolving [around] art. When I’m not at work, I’m still thinking about art: The way I see things. Whether it’s my phone, I’ll use my phone as a tool to take photos of things that I really liked. Maybe the way the light hits a knob on an object, or how the landscape looks while I’m driving. My house is a perfect example of [how] I’m living art every day; my house is a work in progress because I’m always changing things to help it feel like it can have a life of its own.
You experiment with bright colors extensively. What’s your favorite color?
Ah, that’s a hard one. I don’t have a specific favorite color, but I have a group of colors that I really like: green, black, orange and blue. Green to me is very relaxing. We see green in nature and it is very refreshing. There’s a sense of life.
I like black is because black is very elegant. Orange is very warm, inviting and a happy color. Blue is relaxing, just like the sky. It kind of gives you a sense of space, of belonging. It kind of reminds me of a breeze.
Let’s get metaphorical. If your art were food what would it be?
There’s always something inviting about Mexican food. I grew up with it, and I grew up with a family of excellent cooks. It’s vibrant. The flavors are vibrant. It’s rich, and standalone. Like, let’s say pico: You can taste the tomato, you can taste the onion, you can taste the cilantro but when you taste it all together, they all work together. It’s like little bits and pieces that you can appreciate individually in my work, but then also as a whole.
And French, because I like the sophistication. The presentation is always beautiful. And I want my work not only to be complex, but also simple. I want people to be able to be drawn to it, not pushed away from it, and then all the flavors come to them as they take a bite of my work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.