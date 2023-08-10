Debbie Martin is the founder of Lady Low Riders Social Group. In that role, she puts her efforts toward empowering women and contributing to the community.
But Martin wasn’t always so invested in giving back. She describes a challenging youth: She spent nine years in and out of juvenile hall, often one step away from prison. “The only thing that saved me was that when you committed a crime, if the victim dropped the charges, it was dropped,” she says. Martin was homeless at times. She also battled drug addiction.
There were people close to her who never turned their backs. Martin says they recognized in her troubles a call for help. That helped get her back on track and inspired her to do the same for others – as an aid for three decades with the Monterey County Probation Department, and raising funds for charities through lowrider activities.
She has been on the Most Outstanding Women of Monterey County list, recognized in the 1990s for her community work. However, there was another achievement she had her eyes on – and in 2019, Martin earned a mention in the pages of Lowrider Magazine.
“To be one of the Lowrider Role Models – the only one in Monterey County, ever – that’s a big honor,” she says.
Martin’s ride of choice is a sunset gold 1965 Buick Wildcat, which she drove in Salinas after the City Council voted in May to lift a longtime ban on cruising that took effect in 1992.
Weekly: What does it mean to be a Lowrider Role Model?
Martin: It is not only what you drive. It’s what you do in your community – the effects you have on people, [and] your life.
Why a lowrider?
When you would get to a certain park or wherever, when [lowriders] see each other, they would embrace – just the love and the compassion and the respect that they had for each other. That’s what drew me.
What changes have you seen in the lowrider community?
Back in the days, the guys didn’t let women join clubs or anything. Now, times have changed. Now it’s about the families. You’ll even see car seats in lowriders, which you didn’t ever see before.
If you could say one thing to young people who feel they don’t have a way out of a difficult situation, what would it be?
If it’s a good thing, never take no for an answer. If they bump into a wall that they feel that they can’t climb, go around it and give it everything they got. And put their 100-percent heart into it. There’s always hope, and somebody does love them.
Do you see yourself in the kids you work with in the Probation Department?
A lot of times, because I’ve been on both sides. As a victim, and now working with victims. And I think that’s why I give it 200 percent of what I’ve got.
I’m still trying to give back what I took back in those days, because I made a vow to God that if somebody ever needed help, I would never turn my back.
Yet you never expected to work with law enforcement.
Law enforcement, judges were enemy number one. Now they’re my BFFs – number one. I can go to the police office and ask to speak to the chief and with local dignitaries. Before – when you’re young – you think some of these people are untouchable, that you can’t go to them because of who you are or what you did, or anything like that.
They’re awesome people. I never thought that would come out of my mouth.
Speaking of things that changed, what’s the best part about the cruising ban in Salinas being lifted?
It’s exciting. We’ve been out there cruising and stuff, but now to be official – people don’t have to worry, as long as they abide by all the laws.
Do you listen to music while cruising?
Old school. “She’s a Bad Mama Jama,” “Funkin’ for Jamaica.” It’s clean music. It’s got a beat. There’s no negative word in the old school. We love cumbias, too. What happens if you truly like a song? Good rhythm, your body starts to just automatically move with it, right? So that’s why, to me, the old school. No matter where you are or what you’re doing, if you hear a song, your body will just move to it.
