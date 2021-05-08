If you’ve seen George Palmer Jr. on his bike, you would know. He stands out among cyclists for his upright posture – usually straight up, without his hands on the handlebars – and with those free hands, he’s dancing. He’s also gregarious and greets passersby as he flies past, and he’s almost always smiling.
Palmer is just a guy who loves to ride his bike. He’s not training for anything. He repeats a similar loop most days – from his home in Seaside north to Marina, then south on the Rec Trail to Pacific Grove, then through Monterey and up the hill, then home again – covering more than 37 miles, usually in two hours. “People are made to be outside, not inside,” he says.
But Palmer spent years inside. He first became a cook in the military, then worked for 36 years as a cook at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. When he retired in 2014, he was determined to get outside and eat healthy; his weight dropped from 295 pounds to about 225 today.
Riding a bike is something he learned and loved starting as a kid in Seaside; he delivered newspapers by bicycle from his home at Del Monte Manor, and when his dad worked at the Naval Postgraduate School, starting around age 10, Palmer would bike to NPS where he could get access to the swimming pool (and then back home, up a big hill). After a long bike riding hiatus – his bike was stolen, then while he and his wife raised three children they weren’t buying new gear for themselves – he got back into it.
He also decided, after decades of wearing white as a cook, he would brighten his wardrobe with colors and patterns when it came to bike clothes. “I’d been color-deprived,” he says.
Palmer, 63, still works as a sports officiant for basketball, softball and football – a job that requires him, yes, to wear white and black.
Weekly: When I see you out biking, you just look really happy.
Palmer: I’m just out having a great time riding my bike, free as a bird, as a butterfly. I’m not trying to intimidate anybody. I’m good being a lone butterfly, just floating around, in different colors.
Why no handlebars?
When you’re dancing, even when you’re walking, everything is with your hips. I started doing it because I wanted to work my arms more. But once you do it, and your back doesn’t hurt, it’s just a whole different motion.
Not only are you riding with no hands, you’re also riding fast.
I’ve gotten up to 35, 40mph. Coming down the hill from Del Monte Center, I’ve gotten up to 45mph, without my hands on handlebars. A seamstress once helped me make a pair of wings.
Speed and no handlebars seems like it could be a scary combination.
I’ve gotten close to getting hit, I’ve had to jump on the cars sometimes. In this area, people come here and they’re awed by the water; it’s natural to be distracted.
I think people get a karma bonus, and that’s why I am lucky – I have donated close to 30 gallons of blood.
What music do you listen to while riding?
Black Violin, jazz, some blues, some of the top current music.
You do the same route again and again. Do you ever consider changing it up?
I do it at least five or six times a week, close to 40 miles. The only reason I know is because I have Strava, which shows where you go. I had to change the way I was going, because the drawing looked like a gigantic pecker.
Eventually, my goal is to ride my bike on every continent. There is a ride in the Swiss Alps on summer solstice, and I want to go to Japan and see the cherry blossoms. I retired, then I had to take care of my mom’s estate, then came coronavirus. This was supposed to be my year, and I got my wings clipped.
What kind of bike do you ride?
I had to make my bike. This reason why is I’m really tough on the wheels, so I get the best spokes, and then they hand-sew it, instead of being sewn by a machine. It costs a little bit more for the wheels, but overall the bicycle is probably the same price.
It’s a blustery cold day today, not the kind of day I’d like to be out on a bike.
I love being out on windy days. The wind kind of pushes you, and [since I’m upright] I’m not locked, I’m just going with the wind. It’s like the lord himself is saying, “Thank you for being out here,” and brushing you on the back.
