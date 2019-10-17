Americans tend to think of Doctors Without Borders as American or Western doctors going to conflict – and disaster-prone countries to help people there. But that’s not totally accurate.
First, the organization is actually called Medicins Sans Frontieres or MSF (it’s referred to as Doctors Without Borders only in the U.S.) and was founded by French doctors in 1971 based on their experiences in the Nigerian-Biafran conflict and the 1970 Bhola cyclone that killed more than 500,000 people in Bangladesh. A small percentage of its aid workers are actual doctors and 90 percent of them come from the countries being assisted. Most of its money comes from private donors, which keeps it free of government and corporate agendas.
Karen Stewart can fill in the rest.
She’s a licensed clinical social worker who, after 15 years working in the U.S., wanted to use her experience to help people in other countries. In 2004 she found Doctors Without Borders and admired their principles. She’s since been on 11 assignments with them, about a year each, in nine countries in Africa and Southeast Asia. Stewart is speaking across California as part of MSF On the Road: A Voice from the Field.
Weekly: What do you do with Doctors Without Borders?
Stewart: My job is more of a manager of a team of locally hired counselors. We feel it’s important that people who know the culture, the language, the community, are the ones seeing the patient.
How does DWB decide where to go?
DWB does our own independent needs assessment. We keep an eye on conflicts. We go where there’s the greatest need and the worst conditions. For Hurricane Dorian, we went, we looked, and it was being handled by the government, health systems and other agencies. And we decided we are not needed there.
How is mental health approached in different countries?
It’s either known or less known. There are places where people only equate mental health with going crazy. The person in the village who is maybe chained to a house or in cages because they are psychotic and no one knows what to do with them. It’s sad. Very sad. There might be six psychiatrists in the whole country.
What are the mental health needs of people who have been in war?
These people are dealing with trauma, torture, kidnapping and disappearances. A husband missing for three years. Is he coming back? Is he dead? That unknown is very unsettling and difficult. They’ve watched family members die. Seen villages burned to the ground.
How does that manifest?
The symptoms manifest in four areas. Physical, like headaches. Emotional – maybe they’re extremely sad, crying all the time, angry. Cognitive, in that they can no longer concentrate, can’t make decisions, their mind is racing. Behavior: acting out, drinking and drugs, and they might be suicidal.
Have you had particularly harrowing assignments?
The Democratic Republic of the Congo is just so unstable. The frontline is always moving. You’re never sure where the safety is. I was at a clinic for sexual violence. In 2010 we averaged 20 women per day who had been raped. It’s used to terrorize communities.
What can you do for them?
It’s powerful to connect them with someone else who’s experiencing this. Let them know the way they’re reacting to the stress they’ve experienced is normal. They think they’re starting to go crazy. A simple “No, this is a normal reaction to an abnormal event”… that’s huge.
What do Americans not get about world conflicts and displacements?
I can absolutely say the 70 million people currently displaced – forced from their homes – it’s not by choice. They didn’t say, “I want a better life, I’m going over there.” These are people running for their lives. In Syria, these are doctors, lawyers and other professionals who had a very good life and didn’t want to leave their homes.
Are there people you’ve encountered you always remember?
The locally hired staff. Working for a year very closely with people, you really get connected. They become my family. It’s just incredible to see how people manage in some of these extreme situations – the resilience, the hope they have. It’s an honor to work side by side with these people.
