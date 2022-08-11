No wonder local actress and singer Malinda DeRouen, a Pacific Grove resident, chose the over 100-year-old Outdoor Forest Theater in Carmel as a place for an interview and a photo session. Construction work for the staging of Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical is audibly in progress during our conversation.
But that’s not the main reason for DeRouen’s choice of location. There are many reasons, one for each time she has performed on this old, creaky stage – among them, most recently, in Julius Caesar and Love Letter to Carmel, where she got to sing with 80 musicians, along with “another Mary” she played at Forest Theater: Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar.
Singing and acting were always her focus. In addition to acting, she sings in Smoke Chaser, a Santa Cruz band.
“I knew I wanted to be an actress ever since forever – since elementary school,” DeRouen says. “I couldn’t do anything else.”
DeRouen’s family is from Southern California, and she arrived in the area to study at CSU Monterey Bay over 20 years ago, receiving a bachelor’s degree in Teledramatic Arts and Technology. DeRouen decided to stay and become part of the community. It provided her with plenty of opportunities; she has been involved with Pacific Repertory Theatre since 2001, and with The Western Stage in Salinas since 2002.
Before she settled on the Monterey Peninsula for good, DeRouen worked as a singer on Royal Caribbean cruises, where she learned not only about being on stage day by day, but also how to deal with various personalities – both the audience and the rest of the sizable crew on the ship. It prepared her for anything, she says.
Weekly: Are you excited to be Mary Poppins? How close is the story to your heart?
DeRouen: Yes, she is great. She brings the family together. I’m not sure if you know, but the children in the musical are very, very bad. The model of the musical was the version with Julie Andrews [from the 1964 Disney classic movie musical]. But being a woman of color… even a few years ago it would have been impossible to get this role. These days, people don’t look at physical attributes the same way. I can embody anyone.
Even a singing magical nanny?
As you know, I’m a singer. I’m a Disney fan and I’ve always dreamed of being a Disney princess – who doesn’t? Julie Andrews had a very strong soprano. And I have that Disney voice, too. So yes, I love it. I’m 42 now, I think I can play her until I’m 70. I used to play very sexy roles in the past. Mary Poppins is a British lady. [Begins speaking in an English accent.] She is elegant. She is so prim and proper.
Is that how you are preparing for the role?
The accent is a big part of it. I never read the book before, and now I’m reading Mary Poppins in this voice to my 6-year-old son. Before, I read my sons the whole Harry Potter series in British English.
Immediately after they called me to give me this role, I started vocal exercising and dancing at home. We are having six weeks of rehearsals, followed by six weeks of performances. Mary Poppins gets to wear different-colored coats. I have to fly, so one coat is just for flying.
Six weeks – does it get boring to the crew, or the opposite, only then they start to enjoy themselves?
When we get to week six, we usually end up trying to savor it, knowing this cast and crew won’t be together again. Great audiences help; if they appreciate our work, we all have fun.
What is your dream role? Go wild.
Hello Dolly. In a hot second. Barbara Streisand has always been my hero. And Hamilton – that would be a dream. Maybe one day.
Your 12-year-old will be in the show. What about the younger guy?
Yes, I asked my 6-year-old if he wanted to be on stage and he said that he would be embarrassed. I asked him if he thinks I’m embarrassed when I’m on stage and he nodded. So I said: “I am not.” And he said, “Well, I’m embarrassed for you” [big laugh].
Would you recommend acting as a full-time profession to your kids?
Absolutely. But they’re more interested in dinosaurs and spies.
Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical runs from Thursday, Aug. 11-Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel. $8-$40; discounted shows on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12. 622-0100, pacrep.org.
