Salinas High School junior Mateos Lozano’s goals are modest: spend less time on his phone; get into a good college; and, if possible, prevent a global climate collapse.
Lozano is the founder of the Salinas chapter – called a “hub” – of the Sunrise Movement, a national youth-led group pushing for political action on the climate crisis. After attending several Sunrise meetings in Santa Cruz last year, he decided to bring the movement to his hometown.
With just Lozano and two other members from Salinas High, the hub’s first event in September was a climate strike to draw awareness to the crisis, drawing over 80 protesters. Similar to a strike for workers’ rights, climate strikes are part of a youth-led movement for climate justice – Time Magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, is the best known climate striker. The Salinas hub strike was one of more than 4,500 events in 142 countries.
On Dec. 6, as Thunberg marched with 500,000 protesters in Madrid, Lozano led 14 Salinas High students as they walked out of class and marched to the National Steinbeck Center, carrying signs proclaiming “No Time To Waste” and “Salinas Demands Climate Action.”
Weekly: How did you first become concerned about the environment?
Lozano: It really goes back to the Camp Fire that happened in 2018. The thing that really got to me was just seeing the sun red all the time, especially during bus rides. It really gives you a sense of, this is now. I just thought, somebody needs to fix something about it. But I didn’t really see anybody around me doing it. If I wasn’t going to do it, then who would?
The American Psychological Society reports that climate anxiety is something many people are struggling with. Are you?
I’ve always tried to not really focus on the whole doom-and-gloom aspect. I’m not ignorant of the dangers of climate change, you know, rising sea levels, food shortages, water shortages. Personally, I try to focus more on what we can do right now to help solve the problem. A part of the message of Sunrise is looking toward a better future. It’s that whole thing of how there are the dark clouds in the sky, but there’s also always a silver lining. That’s really what Sunrise stands for. In this dark, doom-and-gloom time, we really need to have something to hold on to and hope for, while we push for the policies that need to be done.
What are your goals for the for the Sunrise hub in Salinas?
Ultimately the end goal would be to help the larger movement, Sunrise National, to pass a Green New Deal nationwide. Also to try to use our influence here, along with the will of the people, to really pass a local Green New Deal.
In the end, we’re not policymakers. I’m not qualified to write a bill. But some people are. It would be our job as Sunrise to really collaborate with the community to try and craft a local Green New Deal.
What kinds of programs or policies might be included in a local Green New Deal?
There was this one Republican mayor in Texas who managed to, along with some of the wind and solar companies down there, fully transform their city from fossil fuels to 100-percent renewable energy. We could definitely look into doing something like that.
How do you balance your time between school and activism?
I balance it by staying up late and keeping sort of horrendous hours. If I go to sleep at 1am, that’s a good night. But I do enjoy all the stuff I do. Honestly if you ask me, compared to my previous years where I did get an actual nine hours of sleep, I’d say this is one of my best and happiest years I’ve ever had.
What are your plans for after high school?
I’m going to get my degree in pre-law. I’d love to go to law school after that. One of the things I could do is become an environmental justice lawyer. Also, I’d love to go into human rights and stuff like that. I still have to sort it out.
What is the difference between activism here versus someplace like Santa Cruz or San Francisco?
Typically what I found is that this is a more conservative area. And with that, when we’re trying to push for a Green New Deal, we need to steer away from labels of liberal or conservative and really just push for policies that help the people, like a living wage, and making sure that if you’re working full time, you can actually afford basic commodities, you can actually afford a p
