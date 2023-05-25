Mariana Arredondo is a person who makes things happen. That’s how she’s at once a local DJ known as DJ Luna, as well as an event host, a full-time food service operations manager (for the Monterey Bay Aquarium, since 2017), a family woman and an LGBTQ+ activist. She has also been a Salinas resident for over 30 years, and now lives there with her wife and 8-year-old daughter.
She is an “open format” DJ, meaning she plays all genres and – as opposed to many too-cool-for-school DJs – takes requests from the audience. Her specialty is using Latin music and serving it blended with hip-hop, electro or reggaeton.
The stage name DJ Luna (Spanish for moon) comes from Arredondo’s interest in astrology. As a night owl, she likes the stars and a friend says she casts a moonlike shine with her music.
In addition to DJing “pride nights” every Wednesday at 201 Main in Salinas, Luna has a double residency at Pearl Hour in Monterey, playing every other month on the second Thursday (shared bi-monthly with DJ Ayumi) and during Roulette Hour, the first Saturday of every month.
Weekly: DJing is still a male-dominated field.
Arredondo: Right. Some people have never seen a female DJ. I wanted to change the culture. I thought it would be good for the gay community to have a female DJ.
How does one become a DJ?
I was managing a bar – Oldtown Bar & Grill in Salinas [now closed]. When I expressed my interest in DJing, the DJ who worked for them was very helpful. Also, from being on the floor, I would hear feedback from the audience and see the power music has. One night the DJ didn’t show up. We had the equipment there so… the night didn’t go horribly.
And then?
It all happened fairly quickly. I bought my own equipment and started practicing. YouTube was helpful, but I had a lot of helpful DJs around. I had to put in time and work.
Then the owner at Oldtown Bar & Grill let me have “rainbow nights.” In Salinas, previously there was no entertainment for the LGBTQ community. The first night, I expected maybe 20 people, but 50 people showed up, on a Wednesday. It was a complete change in the community. Now we do weekly pride nights at 201 Main. It’s been 12 years.
DJs can be very particular. What’s your DJing philosophy?
I like different beats, sounds and cultures. But I play for the crowd, not for me. So I first read the crowd, even if I will incorporate some new music. A DJ has to please people. An entertainer has to be humble. I’m also a risk taker. I love the excitement I see among the public when I play hip-hop and mix it with Spanish lyrics. People go wild.
Do you have favorite DJs? Some name-dropping, please.
There are some I really respect. DJ Irene, DJ Tatiana. I like and play a lot of reggaeton: Tego Calderón and Don Omar. And then there’s banda [a regional Mexican style] that I incorporate in my music, too.
How did you end up playing for the gay community?
I started immediately when I started DJing, in 2010. I played prides in Santa Cruz, Monterey, Pajaro and San Jose.
Before “rainbow nights,” the LGBTQ community had to go to Santa Cruz or San Francisco for entertainment. Because of rainbow nights, with my wife and friends I started Salinas Valley Pride [now a nonprofit].
Does the LGBTQ community feel different now from when you started 13 years ago?
It’s definitely better. I remember people in our community not feeling safe – not feeling safe to hold hands with their husband or wife.
Fast-forward to 2023. The community [at large] seems to be more accepting. Pride events were really eye-opening for me on how many people identify with us.
Does the LGBTQ community have an anthem?
Many. If I had to choose, it would be something by Lady Gaga. Maybe “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande.
You seem equally excited about your work at the Aquarium. Do they know you are a DJ?
Fulfillment is what counts so yes, I love what I do. I like being creative and always pitching new ideas.
Some people know that I’m a DJ. Recently I hosted and DJed an outdoor event for the Aquarium.
