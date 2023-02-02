Natalie Mika’s ambition took her to vineyards around the world, where toil and expertise could yield prized fine wines. Instead, she wound up crafting something more approachable.
As the head brewer for Peter B’s Brewpub adjacent to Monterey’s Portola Plaza Hotel, Mika produces a list of popular IPAs, ambers, sours, lagers and other beers, with a menu that changes frequently. She has held the brewmaster post since 2019, after a stint as assistant in the brewery.
A graduate of Salinas High School, Mika earned a bachelor’s of science degree in wine and viticulture from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. After graduation, she ventured into vineyards and wineries, traveling from California to New Zealand and Argentina, according to the seasons and demand.
She was looking for a permanent setting – and missing the Central Coast – when the opportunity at Peter B’s became available.
“I kind of fell into it,” Mika says of brewing. “I’d never worked in beer before.”
Peter B’s is a unique setting. Much of what is made there goes from fermentation tanks to coolers where it is piped directly to taps, a process that requires specific knowledge. As Mika points out, “there’s a lot of math in how much pressure you have to use. You want beer out of the tap at 2 ounces a second.”
There are many similarities between the worlds of craft beer and fine wine. She explains that her studies at Cal Poly and the understanding she gained of fermentation – and more importantly, of the tedious, behind-the-scenes stuff (like scrubbing and sanitizing) – prepared her well for the transition.
In many ways, Mika reflects, “It’s nice to be home.”
Weekly: What was it like becoming head brewer after working in wine?
Mika: It’s terrifying. I knew I could do it, but I hadn’t been in charge before. This is entirely my responsibility. But there’s a lot of freedom in it – and I get to make beer.
It may be too early to tell, but have you defined your style?
I feel like I have more of a philosophy. I have enough time here to allow things to be fully realized. If I have a lager, I have time to let it lager for a couple of months. I like being able to wait. I like going by the seasons.
That said…
I love pilsners. I love brewing lagers – I love the taste of them, I like drinking them. I also like brewing quick sours with crushed fruit. I really like the amber beer recipe; people have always loved Peter B’s amber. And I want to make a golden strong ale. I definitely try a lot of beers.
You’ve mentioned that there are many similarities between brewing and winemaking.
Beer is an agricultural product, but I don’t have to do the farming. I get to be less worried about the weather [laughs]. It’s like baking. I like how different yeasts bring a different character, the same as in the wine industry. The yeast adds another layer of complexity. I like fermentation. And I’m still a glorified janitor. If you don’t start with clean equipment, you can’t make beer. Bacteria is everywhere. You don’t want your amber ale to taste like a sour. With beer, more bacteria can survive – and you have the perfect food for it. Keep the equipment clean, keep things at the right temperature. Anybody can get into the industry. But it does help to understand why you want certain things at a certain pH level.
You smile a lot when you talk about science and the scientific side of brewing.
Beer is science and creativity. I like science. I took a lot of organic chemistry classes in college.
So you did well.
I passed them [laughs].
You work at a brewery, but you are also in a tourist setting. Are expectations different?
We’re a hotel. I’m not trying to brew crazy things. I have to brew to what people want – usually light, malty and IPA, plus a few others. I want to have an option for everyone, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. When you’re trying a beer at a brewery, you’re getting the best version of it.
Are you planning to stick with brewing?
I’m happy in beer. Beer doesn’t have a slow season. It’s hard to get bored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.