Recently retired professor Glenn E. Robinson, who spent almost 30 years at the Naval Postgraduate School, earned both his bachelor’s degree (1982) and PhD (1992) from UC Berkeley. After co-authoring several publications on Palestine, he published Global Jihad: A Brief History, proclaimed Best Book of 2021 by both Foreign Affairs and Foreign Policy.
In many ways, the book is a detailed and reliable history of resentment that started with the Muslim Brotherhood, at its birth in 1928 a largely apolitical organization – its motto “prepare yourself” was taken straight from the American Boy Scouts. Reactions to the U.S. involvement in the Middle East were inflamed by negative experiences that people like Sayyid Qutb had in the U.S.
In Global Jihad, Robinson proposes to see Islamic fundamentalism as an extreme social movement. He also defines the movement in four waves, from jihadism triggered by the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, through the 1996 declaration of war on America when Osama Bin Laden found a home in Afghanistan, followed by the “Caliphate Now!” project by ISIS and U.S. involvement in Afghanistan.
Robinson has been working within the orbit of the U.S. Department of Defense, serving as a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, and an expert adviser to the U.S. Agency for International Development. He is currently working on his next book, Understanding the Middle East.
Weekly: How do you get interested in the Middle East?
Robinson: At Berkeley, I spent my junior year abroad. I was an exchange student in Iran in 1978, the year of the Iranian Revolution, living with an Iranian family until the university closed due to student riots. Then I studied at the American University in Cairo. I have been a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Jordan. And since then, I have visited every Arabic-speaking country.
Jihad became a buzz word after 9/11, followed by an avalanche of books. How is yours different?
My first argument is that you can distinguish four types. The second thing is seeing jihadism as one among a number of movements of rage. They are nihilistic and apocalyptic – you can see those elements in white nationalism in the U.S. I believe in understanding the totality of the problem. For example, while the U.S. couldn’t have changed the anti-American flavor of the Middle East, and couldn’t have changed Bin Laden’s mind, we overreacted. There needed to be a reaction [to 9/11], but there was an overreaction.
What are the biggest foreign policy challenges now?
Russia and China are the most complex. Russia is declining economically. It’s an oil state that doesn’t really produce any goods or services for the 21st century. The fact that it has been declining makes it so dangerous. China is developing and while this relationship has to be managed, it can be useful to both sides. The Middle East is one of the regions in competition with China and Russia. That’s why it’s important to have friends in the region.
Let’s talk about Iran. Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal and the Biden administration never returned to it.
It was a mistake with Iran, especially that they played by the rules. And now, they are months away from being able to produce enough material to build a nuclear weapon. In terms of why the Biden administration didn’t get back to the deal, I guess nobody wants to be soft on Iran.
How do you assess the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan?
Both administrations agreed they wanted out. I’m fine with that; I’m not a fan of nation building. But the execution and the results were sloppy.
Quick reactions. Saudi Arabia…
A horrible regime that murdered a journalist from The Washington Post and paid no price. Frankly, we should be outraged.
Israel and Palestine…
It’s a matter of asymmetry of power. And the fact that the U.S. lets Israel do what it does.
One good and one bad thing about the Middle East?
The lack of good governance is still a problem. At the same time, the digital evolution continues. Information in those countries used to be controlled by guns. Not anymore.
