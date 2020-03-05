When John Koza moved to Monterey County in 1989, he was deep in the hotel business without an inkling that he might make a career out of music, though he’d made appearances in community and church choirs in Cleveland and Atlanta. He’d spent 15 years in hotels, then decided at age 30 to enroll in college for the first time, taking classes at Monterey Peninsula College and Hartnell, and took to choral music. He quit hotels and went back to school full time, earning a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance.
He made a career out of choral directing. He’s artistic director and conductor of the 32-member Camerata Singers, director of music at First Presbyterian Church in Monterey, assistant choral director for the Carmel Bach Festival and an adjunct faculty member at Hartnell.
Camerata Singers has done a few mission-oriented concerts. In 2018, they sang Beatitude Mass: For The Homeless by Henry Mollicone and raised $5,000 each for Dorothy’s Place and Gathering for Women; in 2019, they performed Dona nobis pacem (Grant us peace) by Ralph Vaughan Williams and raised $7,500 for Veterans Transition Center. This year’s program, Considering Matthew Shepard, raises funds for anti-bullying nonprofit Harmony at Home.
The piece goes deep into the story of a 21-year-old gay man who was beaten, tortured and left to die in Laramie, Wyoming in 1998. The two men who attacked him were sentenced to life in prison, but not convicted of hate crimes, because of limitations of Wyoming law at the time. Shepard’s death has inspired artwork (the play The Laramie Project), a nonprofit (his parents run the Matthew Shepard Foundation) and the federal Matthew Shepard Act, signed into law in 2009 redefining hate crimes. It also inspired composer Craig Hella Johnson to write this choral work in 2016; it’s just been published, and Koza is among the first choral directors to conduct it.
Weekly: How did you find this piece?
Koza: In 2016, the composer was doing premiers, and one was at a conference in Pasadena. I heard it and was moved to tears, it was so beautiful. I started counting the days until I could get my hands on a script. It will change your life.
Did it change yours?
It brought it even more to the fore how we cannot isolate or disparage any group of people. [Composer Hella Johnson] takes us into the heart of the crime; it’s very dark. But he doesn’t leave us there. With this piece, we go into a dark place where we want to sit and cry. Toward the end, he thanks the creator and includes a gospel number called “All of Us” about letting love triumph over hate. So we are lifted up with hope that something like this should not happen again. I was 30 when it happened, and it was the first major hate crime to get national media attention. Everyone was watching the story, and it was just horrific.
How has the choir reacted to this piece?
We started rehearsing in January. I said, I want you to read through it, listen to it in its entirety, I want you to cry through it. Because there are parts that will make you cry, and we cannot be crying while we’re performing. Today’s the day to get choked up. In two weeks, we’ve got to be past that. We had a retreat last weekend and I taught them what to do if they start crying. Take three deep, slow breaths. If you need a fourth, take it. If you need a fifth, take it. You cannot cry and sing at the same time, it’s not possible.
I love hearing music performed in church settings, even though I’m not a churchgoer. Is there a spiritual experience happening for the performers?
There is. Whether you are devout in a particular denominational faith or not connected to a particular faith, music can provide a spirituality that both transcends as well as encompasses all faiths.
Do you have a particular faith?
I am Christian, but if you’re awake you’re aware of a whole lot more. I think God is alive in many different ways, and in all faiths.
What are your plans after you retire?
Returning to photography, learning to draw, paint watercolors. We’ll see how that goes, I don’t know if I have any talent. Visual arts are quiet; there are no out-of-tune chords.
