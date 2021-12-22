Ron Schenk can’t remember how long it’s been since he started ringing a bell for the Salvation Army as a volunteer. A couple of decades? “Probably in that category,” he says. Every year it’s the same: From the beginning of December until Christmas Eve he works from noon-2pm, three days a week, in front of the Grove Market in Pacific Grove.
Schenk has an advantage in his quest to raise money for the nonprofit, because he’s a former city councilmember and longtime volunteer all over town. “I know a lot of people and some people feel guilty if they pass and don’t put something in,” Schenk says with a chuckle.
This year it’s even harder to pass him by without contributing, now that a pandemic beard of pure white and a red Santa hat gives him a striking resemblance to the Jolly Old Elf himself.
Schenk spent 37 years working for the John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company, the only company he ever worked for, rising through the ranks from agent to regional vice president for the West Coast. Upon retirement in 1996, he and his wife of 46 years, Carolyn, moved to America’s Last Hometown and got busy helping others.
His volunteer efforts included founding the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop and serving in various capacities at his church, St. Angela Merici.
Other volunteer roles have included: serving as a United Way board member, Point Pinos Lighthouse docent and Bay Net docent on the Rec Trail. He was elected to the P.G. City Council in 2002 and lost a reelection bid in 2006. He also served on the board of the Business Improvement District.
“I gravitated to [bell ringing] because I like helping people,” Schenk says, as he rings away during a break between storms on a chilly afternoon. A woman he knows walks by. “Hey, how are you sweetie? Are you going to put something in my kettle?” The longtime friends catch up before Schenk resumes sharing about the ins and outs of his work.
Weekly: When you retired it sounds like you just threw yourself into volunteer work.
Schenk: I’m just the type of person who likes to give back, who likes to get involved, that’s all. You can give in many ways—your time, your talent, your treasury. I give treasury to this but I also think giving my time to it is important too, especially today when you freeze your tuckus off. (Laughs.)
Are there any other volunteer jobs that you’re doing right now?
Not anymore. I’m active in my church at St. Angela’s. I’m an usher and a greeter, and I’m on the finance committee. I enjoy it.
Why do you volunteer as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army?
They don’t discriminate. They help everyone. Especially this time of year, ringing the bell is my way of giving back, because it helps them raise money and it all goes back to our communities. You can’t ask for more than that, it’s a good deal. [A man puts some bills in the bucket.] Sir, God bless you, thank you for helping us help others. Merry Christmas!
What does it take to be a good bell ringer?
To be cheerful, and greet people and thank them and I wish them Merry Christmas. Some people say, “It’s ‘happy holidays,’ that’s the proper thing.” And I say, well there’s a reason for the season. I just feel good about this, and I try to smile and try to be friendly to people and I think they appreciate that.
It helps a little bit that I’m local rather than a perfect stranger.
Do you think you have an advantage with the Santa look?
I think it doesn’t hurt. The pandemic started. My wife wasn’t too crazy about [the beard].
Any memorable interactions with the people you meet while you’re ringing the bell?
It’s just the kindness of people. I had a woman just before you came, and I don’t look at how much people put in, but I saw she put a dollar. And she said, “I was really down on my luck and the Salvation Army helped me. I don’t have much anymore but this is my way of helping.”
Some people put in $20, here she gave me a dollar and I thought, God bless her, she appreciates that the Salvation Army helped her years ago when she and her family needed that help. Occasionally you hear those stories.
