Thomas Merrill has left a lot of other race car drivers frustrated over the past 12 months. He claimed the 2022 Trans Am TA2 class championship, took home the 2023 Asian Le Mans Series title, finished second in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and – with co-drivers Nico Varrone, Anthony Mantella and Wayne Boyd – won this year’s 24 Hours of Daytona in the LMP3 class.
The Salinas driver and racing instructor has long made a habit of taking the checkered flag. As an 11-year-old, he earned a Kart title – then went on to capture four more. In 2006 he joined an SCCA regional open wheel tour and won 13 of the season’s 14 races.
Over a career that has seen him drive Ford Mustangs, Porsches, BMWs, high-tech prototypes and more in all forms of racing, Merrill has finished first 29 percent of the time. He has stood on the podium after more than half his races.
While Merrill trades seats, hopping behind the wheel of many different cars, his full-time ride remains a Trans Am TA2 class Ford Mustang. When the Trans Am series rolls this weekend, however, Merrill will not be on the grid. This season, the Trans Am Speedfest features teams from the Western Championship series, with national series drivers like Merrill invited to compete (see more, p. 32). Merrill will drive at Laguna Seca this year, taking part in the Porsche Carrera Cup race during September’s Rennsport Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Weekly: You won the 24 Hours of Daytona.
Merrill: That was amazing – and a little unexpected. I actually had a ride on a different team, but they had a change of plans. I had to scramble to find another ride. So getting on the grid was the first victory for me. But it was great. In our category, the equipment is easier to abuse – it’s not as robust. It was more a race of attrition. We played the long game better than the others. It was cool to run with those guys.
Wayne Boyd drove the car to the finish. What’s it like to watch someone else bring home your car?
It’s incredibly difficult. I would prefer to be in the car and have the responsibility. Either way, you’re concerned about a mechanical failure – it’s happened before. It’s nerve-wracking.
How do you manage a 24-hour race?
Everybody does it a little different. In my case, I’m better if I don’t fall asleep. The hardest part is that you’re joining a race that’s in progress. If I have to reset, it’s harder to get fired up again. Some of the other guys will get some sleep. But I’ve grown to love [endurance races]. The challenge of the race, the physical and mental challenge – there’s something new to learn in every one.
So how do you keep yourself awake?
It’s a combination of trying to stay busy – finding something to occupy yourself, whether that’s paying attention to the race or race strategy – and caffeine. And with a result like that, the adrenaline carries you, so you can’t get to sleep after – until 7 o’clock. I was out.
You’ve been running well in all kinds of racing.
It was a great year. To add the Asian LeMans championship was the cherry on the cake. I got a last-minute call from Walkenhorst Motorsport to drive in GT. That’s the nature of my career – jump in and make it work. I’ve been very fortunate, but I’ve been doing this a long time. I’m making the most of it.
Are you running Trans Am at Laguna Seca?
Most of the teams are East Coast-based and they lobbied against it – it’s a long way to go. I was sad to see that happen. The West Coast series is coming, but it conflicts with another race. I’m in the Porsche Carrera Cup in Miami, part of the Formula 1 weekend. But the West Coast series has been growing. I came out of the Western series.
Do you think you can repeat as Trans Am TA2 champion?
In Trans Am, I feel like there isn’t any reason we shouldn’t win. But the series gets more competitive every year. Still, if we execute, we should be fine.
After driving around the world, do you have a favorite track?
I get that a lot. My standard answer is “the track I’m at next.” But the Nürburgring – it’s fantastic. That’s my favorite. I’ve not been fortunate enough to go to Spa. The Long Beach Grand Prix is on my list. Bathurst is another bucket list track. But it’s good to race at home. I relish the opportunity to get back to Laguna Seca.
