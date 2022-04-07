There were two parallel storylines that collided at once during the height of shelter-in-place. One, global supply chain backups became the norm. Two, with indoor activities and gyms shut down, bicycling enjoyed an unprecedented surge in popularity. Bike shops that were out of bikes became the norm. If you wanted to test ride a bike, or try a bike one size up or one size down, well, good luck.
That is slowly changing as inventory settles out. At Work Horse Bicycles in Monterey, owner Frank Pinto says some parts are still up to two years out – things like chains and shifters from SRAM, or brake systems from Shimano. But the good news is bikes are back on the floor. “We have tons of product,” Pinto says. “It’s just not anything and everything.”
The return of bikes to test ride at all is in and of itself a big deal. And there will be demo bikes – lots – at the 2022 Life Time Sea Otter Classic. There are 29 bike manufacturers registered to show off their latest gear at the expo. “The fact that Sea Otter has this many demo fleets coming is amazing. It’s a huge thing because of supply chain issues,” says Sea Otter’s Marketing Director Holly Colson. “People want to get out and try out the new stuff. It has been a little dry.”
Those 29 companies make a range of bikes, from kid-only Prevelo to mountain bikes by Gates Carbon Drive. There will be road bikes from Pinarello and Ridley, gravel bikes by Canyon, Classified and Pivot Cycles, and e-bikes from Specialized, Okai, Bosch, Superstrata and more.
Whether you’re an experienced racer or a mellow commuter or just looking to try out biking for the first time, Sea Otter’s orientation has always been about regular old people – all events, including the speediest races, are open to amateurs, and the event historically draws 90-percent amateur racers. (The racing dimension of Sea Otter is getting a little more serious).
The good news for Sea Otter is that the festival is back after a pandemic closure, and for bike sellers, that they have merch to show. “From the bike industry standpoint, it is the first trade show of the season, where they launch everything,” Colson says.
And of course, that’s also good news for bikers.
