There are many miles of publicly accessible beach along Monterey Bay, and one of the best places to walk and enjoy the sea breeze is at Marina State Beach. It isn’t as sought-after as many of Monterey County’s beaches, and that’s part of what makes it a nice place to wander and enjoy a view of the Peninsula – it isn’t crowded and you can always find space just for yourself.
This beach has several options: You can walk on the sand along the water’s edge (just be aware of powerful waves and steep drop-off just offshore), or use the Monterey Bay Coastal Recreation Trail for a smoother journey from above it all. If you like birding, bring your binoculars and identify the over 20 different species in the area including wading sanderlings, diving pelicans, fast-gliding northern fulmars and skittering snowy plovers (a threatened species). The beach also has steady winds that make it a perfect spot to fly kites or watch paragliders.
Before making plans to visit this stretch of beach, keep in mind dogs aren’t allowed and there is limited parking at the main entrance next to Marina Coast Water District (200 Reservation Road). [CJ]
