Blades of Glory

Figure skaters bring an arsenal of moves to the ice – salchows, triple axels, lutzes, toe loops, even something called a death spiral. And for this, they are awarded precious medals. But think about it – their degree of difficulty is pretty much zero. There is no one else on the ice. Bring those moves to the temporary rink at Custom House Plaza in Monterey when it’s crowded with twirling teens, youngsters just learning to skate, guys clinging to the boards with legs flailing helplessly who are only there because of their partner – and then landing a triple lutz during a long program would count for something. But Ice Skating by the Bay is really for anyone at any skill level. You can spend a morning carving figure eights or skate at night under the lights. When you need a break there’s plenty of eye candy (Custom House Plaza, Old Fisherman’s Wharf – that kind of eye candy). The seasonal event (which, like almost everything else, took last year off) is open every day through Jan. 2, including the two holidays. So if you unwrapped skates under the tree, it’s a win. But rental skates are available in all sizes. And FYI, practically no one (didn’t really research it, so can’t say for sure) has bought it trying the death spiral. It’s just a clever name.
