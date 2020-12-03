Whether you’ve been lifting weights, jogging or walking that same old walk, this week try to up the intensity. Increasing the difficulty of your daily exercise habits is different for everyone. If your goal has been to become more flexible and you’ve been rotating through the same five Yoga with Adriene routines on YouTube, perhaps take 20 minutes twice a week to slowly practice a pose that’s confounded you. Maybe that means trying a stretch without blocks or moving into the next most difficult variation. If you’ve been training for a marathon and feel good about your endurance, try mixing in some speed workouts like a fartlek (pronounced fart-lick), run where you run at race pace for a certain amount of time then run at recovery pace for the same amount of time. If you have running buddies in your pod, you can also try a Kenyan run, in which you run a line one behind the other, running for a set time before the last person in line has to move to the front to lead, and on and on it goes. If you’ve been dabbling in aerobics, try adding a weightlifting session in to build strength while you’re keeping your cardio consistent. Challenging yourself can ensure you’re not just training the same muscle groups and ensure you have a healthy, well-rounded program – and it’s fun.
