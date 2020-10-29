The youth-run initiative to re-envision Salinas as a more pedestrian – and bike-friendly city is alive and well, albeit modified. Ciclovía is Spanish for bike path, and the idea originated in Colombia of either building a permanent bike path or closing down streets to cars. That’s usually what happens in Salinas for an entire day of demos, races and more for walkers, cyclists and skaters. This year, the celebration of movement is split between online and in-person events on Oct. 30-Nov. 1. Ciclovía will include everything from Zumba to costume contests, pumpkin carving to relays. Get all the details, scheduling and safety guidelines, at cicloviasalinas.org.
