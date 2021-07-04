Everything in health is connected. How much sleep you get can affect weight gain and mental cognition. Your zip code can determine how long you live and how much fresh fruit and vegetables you eat. So is it any wonder that Blue Zones, which advocates for policies and initiatives that improve the overall health and longevity of communities, is hosting a beach cleanup? Blue Zones is teaming up with Sustainable Monterey and the Monterey Parks Division. One cleanup may feel like a drop in the bucket, but a cleaner beach means less plastic and pollutants that can eventually bioaccumulate in our sea-based food sources. Getting out to remove it is good for the Bay’s health, and good for our health. This event can be done individually or in groups. Find the Blue Zones team from 10am-noon Monday, July 5, at Monterey Park, 717 Del Monte Ave., to get buckets and pickers. Register for the free event at bit.ly/BlueZonesBeachCleanup
