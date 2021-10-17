Taking a swim in the Pacific is not for the faint of heart. But September breaking into October seems to be the best time to try; it’s not going to get warmer than this. As a result, one can see two types of swimmers on local beaches these days: those who freeze their rears off in bikinis and those who come to the beach in a full-body wetsuit and plunge into the ice-cold ocean as if they belong there. The health and spiritual advantages of cold water swimming have been discussed over the centuries, from John Floyer and Edward Banyard who in 1722 published their opus The History of Cold Bathing, Both Ancient and Modern, to modern “cold therapy” guru Wim Hof. Thanks to the combined power of the pandemic and social media, cold water swimming has become the sourdough bread of swimming. Some advice if you’re going to try: Don’t wait for the perfect weather. Take the plunge. And if you are a beginner, feel free to stay in the water for only a minute or two before running – err, swimming – home for your life. Nobody said it was easy. And if you want company, try going with a group. The Kelp Krawlers meet every Sunday year-round at Lovers Point at 11:15am, in the water at 11:30 (facebook.com/kelpkrawlers). [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.