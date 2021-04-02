Does 10,000 miles sound like a doable goal? Unless you’re some kind of superhuman ultra-marathoner, probably not. Big Sur Land Trust, however, thinks Monterey County residents can do it – together, that is. This year’s Race for Open Space goes virtual and can be run by individuals and teams. Participants will have the option of participating in the race on designated Big Sur Land Trust properties, such as the 21-mile stretch from Palo Corona to Mitteldorf Preserve, or the 2.4-mile Glen Deven Ranch route, or on any trail or open space near you. BSLT’s goal is to log a total of 10,000 miles from participants between April 4-25. If you wish to access Land Trust properties, you can add on a second or third course for just $10 each during initial registration. Virtual participant registration starts at $30, or $15 for children 12 and under. The money raised will go toward funding the mission of the nonprofit, which promotes outdoor recreational activity in designated and protected green spaces. For more information or to register, go to bigsurlandtrust.org
