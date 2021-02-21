Sometimes the best exercise is hidden in a fun childhood activity. Next time you’re headed out to the beach, consider bringing a couple of buckets and some small shovels with you to create a castle. Transport wet sand from the shoreline and hike it up to your castle’s location. Start building your first tower, then repeat. Enlist friends or your kids if they’re in town too, and figure out engineering problems along the way. Depending on the time of day it is, you’ll have to construct your sandy masterpiece before the tide comes in too – it adds an element of speed. Or you can try to mitigate it by building a moat or an intricate canal system with bridges. Make it a competition if that’s the motivation you need to roll off your beach towel. The best castle or the most resilient castle gets an end-of-the-day treat or $10, depending on what incentivizes you and your beach party. Not into castles? Sand sculpting is the same premise, in an easy enough medium. No prior architectural or engineering experience necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.