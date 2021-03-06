Sometimes all you need is your body to express yourself. Turn the volume up to 11, and let loose on the dance, er, living room floor for two songs or more. If you need a little more inspiration, Smuin Contemporary Ballet (a dance company that used to be a frequent visitor of the Sunset Center), hosts a virtual choreography showcase. The dance company has been known to redefine what traditional performative dance offerings look like (i.e. their annual Christmas Ballet). And this particular showcase will feature 11 Smuin dancers and 15 original works brought to life with their company members. The showcase runs from March 5-14, with single tickets going for $25 and an all-access pass to all performances going for $60. Plus, each program will have a Zoom Q&A post-performance, so you can really figure out what’s going on behind that fancy footwork. For more information, go to smuinballet.org
