With the possible exception of serious car collectors who have the wheels to show off, you don’t really need a car to enjoy Car Week. Many Car Week events are in plain view and close to our neighborhoods. Knowing that traffic congestion will definitely increase for the next several days, ditch the motorized vehicles, avoid the parking wars and keep the family car in park.
Instead, walk to downtowns and city centers and enjoy the view on foot. The Monterey Car Week kickoff, for example, is easily enjoyed from the brick-lined sidewalks of Alvarado Street (that happens on Friday, Aug. 6 from 5-7pm). If you’re in Seaside, bike down to City Hall (440 Harcourt Ave.) to look up some funky hoopties at Concours d’Lemons from 8am-1:30pm on Saturday, Aug. 14. City Hall is at the center of several well-known bike paths including the Rec Trail along Del Monte and new(ish)ly installed bike lanes on Broadway. If you want to burn some extra calories, it’s right across from Laguna Grande Park. Or if you’re up for it, you can run alongside the Rec Trail, following the train of electric and “little” cars after Pacific Grove’s Little Car Show, which happens on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from noon-5pm.
