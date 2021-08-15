Have you heard the news? The gem of a park, Andrew Molera State Park in Big Sur, has reopened for campers once again. That’s the north part of the park that’s been closed to campers and the public for years. That said, you don’t have to wait around for an open camping reservation to enjoy the park. It makes for a great day trip with a good mixture of flat trails and more challenging ones with substantial elevation gain. For those looking for something easy but scenic and away from the fickle sand, take Creamery Meadows to the Ridge Trail and then hang right until you’re on the Bluffs Trail. It should be a relatively quick out and back hike that’s mostly (mostly) flat, with stunning ocean views in front of you and mountain slopes behind you. If needless suffering is your thing, keep on the Ridge Trail and you can meet the monstrous switchbacks on Hidden Trail. The pain is rewarded if you decide to make it a loop and turn back down hill on the River Trail, which eventually loops back down to Creamery Meadows. If none of those sounds appealing, you could just follow Creamery Meadows Trail all the way to the beach and picnic or nap. For more information, go to parks.ca.gov.
