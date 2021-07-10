Thanks to the chaparral ecosystem that dominates the hills of this Monterey County destination, Toro Park bounced back quickly from the 2020 River Fire. Almost a year ago, the first wildfire of the “Fire Season,” sparked by a freak lightning storm, burned through approximately 48,000 acres of scenic rolling hills and closed down the park. After months of restoration efforts, it reopened in April of this year. Toro Park has something on offer for everyone. Have a pickup game of flag football or soccer on spacious grassy lawns; jog, hike or walk various trails that climb into the mountains and through valleys, mixing and matching trails as you come across intersections. Or stay on the gravel that loops around the valley floor, which is flat enough for families pushing strollers. If you need a little shade, there are plenty of picnic and grilling areas available. Look up close to see where vegetation is recovering from burn scars, or when it comes to sweeping views of the Salinas Valley and beyond, they are the same as ever. Plus, as of July 1, Monterey County residents no longer have to pay day-use fees to access any county parks – meaning Toro Park is free. Hours are 8am-7pm through the end of August.
