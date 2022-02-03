Flying Saucer

Pedro Costa throws the disc during a game of disc golf in Marina.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

The famous quip goes that “golf is a good walk spoiled.” It was initially attributed to Mark Twain but this was later debunked, as the origins of quotes often are. A.J. Wecker, a local disc golf enthusiast, would contend that disc golf is a good walk enhanced. “It’s just something that gets you outdoors,” he says. It’s affordable and social and, during the pandemic, really exploded in popularity. Wecker would know – he’s been playing since 2002, is an alum of the CSU Monterey Bay Disc Golf Team and ex-president of the local club the Monterey Stinging Jellies.

Disc golf is a “flying disc sport” in which players throw a disc (in layman’s terms a Frisbee) at a series of targets, the “holes.” The rules and some of the methods are similar to golf, hence the name. There are three main discs used in play – Wecker says beginners can easily get a starter pack of discs online or at a local sporting goods store – or you can just get out there with that Frisbee gathering dust in the garage.

Locally, Wecker says, the best course for beginners is the “very accessible” 18 holes at Carmel Middle School or the 9-hole course at Los Arboles Middle School. The courses on CSUMB’s campus are what you work up to. [TCL]

CARMEL MIDDLE SCHOOL is located at 4380 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel. Los Arboles Middle School is at 294 Hillcrest Ave., Marina. Both courses are free and available to the public outside of school hours.

