Flying Saucer

The famous quip goes that “golf is a good walk spoiled.” It was initially attributed to Mark Twain but this was later debunked, as the origins of quotes often are. A.J. Wecker, a local disc golf enthusiast, would contend that disc golf is a good walk enhanced. “It’s just something that gets you outdoors,” he says. It’s affordable and social and, during the pandemic, really exploded in popularity. Wecker would know – he’s been playing since 2002, is an alum of the CSU Monterey Bay Disc Golf Team and ex-president of the local club the Monterey Stinging Jellies.
Disc golf is a “flying disc sport” in which players throw a disc (in layman’s terms a Frisbee) at a series of targets, the “holes.” The rules and some of the methods are similar to golf, hence the name. There are three main discs used in play – Wecker says beginners can easily get a starter pack of discs online or at a local sporting goods store – or you can just get out there with that Frisbee gathering dust in the garage.
Locally, Wecker says, the best course for beginners is the “very accessible” 18 holes at Carmel Middle School or the 9-hole course at Los Arboles Middle School. The courses on CSUMB’s campus are what you work up to. [TCL]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.