The Transportation Agency for Monterey County has some creative ways of getting people moving by foot. One of their most creative initiatives: Safe Routes to School. The movement – pun intended – is meant to entice residents everywhere to walk, bike or skate safely to school instead of adding to the car traffic. If you’re in Gonzales, Greenfield or King City, lace up your shoes and look for hopscotch games and artistically painted sidewalks. It’s your turn. TAMC is calling it the Summer Walk Challenge, featuring sidewalk art thanks in part to student volunteers who etched their colorful creations at key locations along the way on pre-determined safe routes to local schools. TAMC invites residents to practice these routes with their family, friends and pets in order to decrease our reliance on driving for short walkable distances. Plus, there is a chance to win a bike or scooter, the more you walk your route. To enter, all you have to do is walk on a painted sidewalk, snap a picture, then post it on Instagram with the hashtag #saferoutesmonterey. Every hashtag will be an entry. Participate until July 31 to win prizes; participate indefinitely after that on these routes to contribute to reducing carbon emissions, reducing traffic and getting a little bit of light exercise instead of sitting in the car.
