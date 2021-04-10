The hills are alive with new annual blooms and there are plenty of ways to explore the colors of spring. It goes without saying, but some local flower species are only viewable for a limited time, within a few weeks within the season. One week you may see indigo-colored sky lupine and faded pink morning glories. The next week (or day) you may see bright yellow bush lupine, clusters of pale green California buckwheat, or bright orange Monterey Indian paintbrush. You don’t have to go far and wide to search for specific flowers. You just have to be consistent – even the experts who travel far and wide recommend returning to the same place again and again through flower season, whether that’s on a daily walk, weekly hike, or however regularly you can get there. The thing with spring is that it’s a period of transition. The landscape will change whether you’re there or not. All you have to do is keep an eye out, whether you’re in the hills of Fort Ord National Monument, breaking a sweat at Pinnacles National Park, or just taking your dog out to your neighborhood park. Some flowers are already peaking, while others might look like dead twigs – check back in a few weeks for new pops of color.
