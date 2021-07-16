Get your hands dirty, volunteer, be in nature and learn about native plants and the animal species they support all at the same time. Elkhorn Slough is one of the most precious wetlands on the West Coast – and that designation doesn’t come lightly. About 90 percent of California’s wetlands have disappeared over the last 100 years. Garden Days, however, allow members of the public to peer into the world of the people helping revive and maintain the Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve. This volunteer event happens the third Saturday of every month and is suitable for all ages and abilities. However, those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. And as for most outdoor volunteer opportunities, wear suitable clothing (consider long pants), but also bring some gardening gloves, a water bottle, and your favorite weeding tools. Vaccinated participants don’t need to wear a mask, but unvaccinated participants are required to do so. All borrowed tools are disinfected before distribution. Space is limited to 15 people; reserve a spot by emailing Ariel Hunter, Elkhorn Slough’s community outreach coordinator, at ariel.hunter@wildlife.ca.gov
