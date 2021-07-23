Forget the gym or the Pilates studio, apparently diners are a great way to get some exercise in and let some energy out, too. That is, of course, if it’s American Burger, the cozy diner located at 738 Lighthouse Ave. in Monterey. Through the entire month of July, the burger joint is freeing up some square footage for dancing, specifically Latin dancing on certain nights. The next dance session on the roster starts at 9pm, Friday, July 23. All-ages and dance levels are welcome to dance up a storm. This particular session will spin to the tunes of DJ Congaboy, but all sessions begin with a dance lesson, so even the double-left-footed have no excuses. Lessons will include different forms of popular Latin dance such as bachata, merengue, cumbia and salsa. If you’re still feeling shy, American Burger is serving a special menu on dance nights. There will be, of course, their titular burgers, secret menu pupusas, beer and wine. If nothing else, the latter two items may give you the push you need to get on the dance floor. Put that way, maybe that’s not quite the picturesque idea of health, but having fun is healthy too, right?
