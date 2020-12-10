Usually, in this section we try to avoid activities with very specific equipment requirements, but metal detecting can be a fun way to integrate some discovery and stoke your curiosity in an otherwise normal day at the park or beach. The likelihood of finding something? Depends where you are, really, whether or not you bought yourself a heavy-duty metal detector or a cheaper one to start out, and luck of course. But since we’re talking about moving your body here, metal detecting adds another layer of light movement and additional muscle than just walking around. You’re also engaging your shoulders and chest while scanning the ground. Plus, it’s low impact, making it a perfect activity for the fittest among us who need a rest day, or for those with limited mobility or recovering from a gnarly injury. So yes, you do have to buy the metal detector, and you have to bring a small shovel and perhaps something to carry your treasures in. But you also get a chance to do something different and stoke your inner nerd. Seriously – there are entire internet communities of metal detector enthusiasts. Just make sure wherever you’re metal detecting, it’s legal, OK? metaldetectinglife.com.
