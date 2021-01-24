Add a little knowledge next time you’re on your weekly hike in Carmel Valley or Big Sur, or your daily walk in Monterey or Marina, by researching the path and the land it’s built on before you head out. Living in Monterey County, a park usually isn’t just a park, and a main street usually isn’t just a main street. There’s often a lot of history beneath established walkways and parks, making daily exercise a little more interesting if you want it to be. Point Lobos, for instance, used to be a prominent whaling destination. Fort Ord used to be an active Army base (and the remnants are still very much there). And yes, Garland Ranch Regional Park really was a working ranch. Sometimes it’s as easy as stopping and actually reading what’s on the plaques or metal signifiers embedded into the sidewalk (like in Downtown Monterey). Other times, it requires some Googling, reading or documentary-viewing beforehand. It all depends on how far down the rabbit hole you want to go. If you’re a regular stroller of the Fisherman’s Wharf, tune into this year’s virtual Whalefest and learn about the different waves of people who made a living on the very ocean views you get to enjoy today. Whalefest is streamed on various platforms daily from 6:30-8:30pm on Jan. 26-29. montereywharf.com, whalefest.org.
