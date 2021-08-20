Fort Ord National Monument looks like a mountain biker’s wonderland – if you are prepared to ride up steep hills, down steep hills, through sandy patches, alongside thickets of poison oak, etc. That’s where this series of mountain bike workshops comes in, led by trainer Angie Scarlett and sponsored by Epicenter Cycling. She starts off weekly sessions with some tips and maintenance advice, and focuses on developing different skills each week, like braking (including when not to brake), proper riding posture and other handling skills for a range of conditions. Then follow Scarlett for a guided ride, roughly five to nine miles, through Fort Ord’s epic single-track trails to put your new skills into action. (A note to the cautious: she chooses routes that make it easy to bail.)
This workshop is not just for novices, but also intermediate riders who want to up their biking skills (or unlearn bad habits). Bring a bike, layers, water and snacks – and, of course, a willingness to learn. The group meets every Saturday from 9-11:30am at Eighth and Gigling, one of Seaside’s entryways to Fort Ord; it’s $15 to participate. RSVP to confirm a spot at facebook.com/angiescarlettyourwellnesscoach, or feel free to drop in day-of. [SR]
