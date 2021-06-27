It’s getting warmer and warmer and suddenly, we’re looking summer square in the face. But with more sunshine and hotter weather comes wildfires. That means perhaps tabling your grand plans to travel deep into rural Monterey County to find your secret swimming hole. During wildfire season, you just never know when an incident might quite literally flare up and spread. So thank god for low-cost public pools. They’re making a return since California reopened for business on June 15. Recreation centers and gyms don’t have capacity limits anymore. Monterey Sports Center (301 E. Franklin St.) has a lap pool and a kiddie pool so you can have your choice (plus, they offer swim lessons). Did we mention the epic waterslide? Who doesn’t want to enter a pool via slide? As for other options: Pattullo Swim Center in Seaside (1148 Wheeler St.) has hours for designated populations, giving you a chunk of time to swim laps by yourself, or splash around with your tiny tots (BYO towel). Similarly, the Salinas Aquatics Center (1 E. Bernal Drive), which is operated by the YMCA Family Center, has designated times for swimming laps solo or with your family. Check it out and bring a towel.
