In the ’80s an exercise campaign to introduce jumping rope as a way to combat heart disease took over elementary school physical education programs everywhere. It was called Jump Rope for Heart and it was an educational program started by the American Heart Association. But jumping rope isn’t just a childhood activity, it is in fact a great way to increase your heart rate to strengthen your heart, and introduce some quick calorie-burning cardio into your day, no matter how busy you are. Plus, it’s a cheap form of exercise that has many iterations. If you spend time sitting, whether at home or at an office, it’s easy enough to take a one-minute jump rope break. And it’s harder than it seems to jump for that long, especially if you’re new to it. You can also integrate jumping rope as a warmup in your regular exercise routine in lieu of stretching or jogging. Or for more advanced people who know how to make jumping rope into an art form, try double dutch or try different styles like side-to-side jumps or one-legged jumps.
