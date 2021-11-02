Out and About

One of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to start exercising is deceptively simple: Just take a walk. It’s an overlooked exercise that can help you strengthen your bones and muscles, and also lift up your mood. You can start walking around your neighborhood, in a park or go hiking at different locations in Monterey County such as Garland Ranch Regional Park, which offers large shaded areas and panoramic views, or Marina State Beach, if you want to listen to the crash of the waves and enjoy a breeze.
If you don’t like to walk alone, or want to meet other people around your neighborhood, joining a Blue Zones Moai is one way to go. Walking in a group keeps you motivated and you can meet new friends. People of all ages and fitness levels are welcome. The objective is to have a low-key support group and to motivate people to engage in physical activity.
There is currently an active Moai that walks in Fort Ord Dunes State Park, led by Monterey Bay Moves. The walking starts at 5:15pm every Thursday at the Fort Ord Dunes State Park parking lot on Beach Range Road in Marina. Put on your walking shoes, get outside and meet fellow walkers. [CJ]
